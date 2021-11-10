The Supreme Court hear the arguments of Latin prisoner John Henry Ramrez Tuesday in a case over whether Texas should allow a chaplain to audibly pray and touch a prisoner during an execution. John, 37, he was about to be executed on the night of September 9 when the Supreme Court halted the operation three hours earlier.

Executions in Texas, the most active death penalty state in the country, have been delayed while the court considers the matter. The result will not get anyone off death row, but it could clarify what religious accommodations officials should make for prisoners being executed.

They hear arguments from the inmate who asks that a pastor while they execute him

The case before the judges involves John Henry Ramrez, who is on death row for killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. Ramrez stabbed the man, Pablo Castro, 29 times and stole $ 1.25 from him.

Ramrez’s attorneys filed a lawsuit after Texas He said that he would not allow his minister to pray out loud and touch him while he was being given a lethal injection. The lower courts had sided with Texas, but the Supreme Court stopped his execution on September 8 to hear his case.

Texas says an inmate’s spiritual advisor can pray and counsel an inmate until he is taken to the execution chamber and restrained on a stretcher. But Texas says that after that, while the spiritual advisor is around, they may not speak or touch the inmate.

A stranger touching the inmate during the lethal injection poses an unacceptable risk to the safety, integrity and solemnity of the execution, Texas told the judges.

Texas also says Ramrez’s request is just another attempt to delay his execution.

Ramrez’s attorneys, for their part, tell the court that a federal law protecting the religious rights of prisoners requires the state to allow Ramrez’s pastor to pray audibly and lay hands on him while he is executed.

These ministries are deeply rooted in the petitioner’s sincere religious beliefs and reflect the fundamental importance of prayer, song and human touch as powerful expressions of the Christian faith. Denying them imposes a substantial burden on the petitioner’s free exercise of religion, the court has been told.

