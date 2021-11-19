. They were the best dressed of the Latin Grammy 2021.

Tonight the Latin Grammys were held in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The prestigious awards ceremony was attended by the most important artists of the moment in the Spanish-speaking music industry.

Chiquinquirá Delgado, Raúl de Molina, Tony Dandrades and Borja Voces were the presenters of “Noche de Estrellas”, the prelude to the award ceremony of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy.

The Latin Grammy awards returned to the city of Las Vegas after two years of absence as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, a public health crisis that paralyzed the great events of the entertainment industry worldwide.

The opening show of the Latin Grammy 2021 was in charge of the singer Gloria Estefan along with Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres.

Below you can see the best looks of the night:

Roselyn Sanchez

The Puerto Rican actress and television host Roselyn Sánchez was one of the best dressed of the night by opting for a tulle dress in an old pink color that left everyone speechless because of the pronounced neckline in the bust area.

Sánchez’s suit was made by designer Adolfo Sánchez.

Clarissa molina

Dominican singer and television host Clarissa Molina wore a daring velvet dress in an olive green color.

Gloria Estefan

The Cuban singer Gloria Estefan was one of the most elegant of the night by opting for a sober black dress with a floral embroidery in the bust area.

Chiquinquirá Delgado

Venezuelan television presenter Chiquinquirá Delgado brightened the Latin Grammy red carpet by wearing an olive green dress with shoulder pads that highlighted her curvy figure.

Borja Voices

The Spanish television presenter Borja Voces was one of the best dressed gallants of the evening in an elegant velvet suit in a black color that combined perfectly with a bowtie of the same color.

Chef Yisus

The Venezuelan chef “Yisus” bet on the daring with a suit in a cream color that he combined with a black shirt and bowtie of the same color.

Sofia Carson

As out of a fairy tale, the actress and singer Sofía Carson was one of the best dressed of the night by wearing a cream-colored feather dress.