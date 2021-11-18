. In this photo released on November 19, 2020, Pitbull performs at the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

The 2021 Latin Grammys are here! This Thursday, November 18, the most important Latin music awards will be held in their 22nd edition from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

The ceremony, which this year will be face-to-face and will have an audience, will be held under the slogan “Rediscovering life through music” and will be presented by Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera.

According to the Latin Recording Academy, organizer of this important event, the broadcast will invite the public to “rediscover what is important in life using music as history”.

This is what you need to know:

When it will be?

The new edition of the Latin Grammys will be this Thursday, November 18.

What time does it start?

The gala will be broadcast live throughout the United States from 8:00 pm ET / PT to 7:00 pm Central Time

• In Mexico: 7:00 pm

• Panama and Colombia: 8:00 pm

• Venezuela: 9:00 pm

• Argentina and Chile: 10:00 pm

How to watch the Live Stream?

The 2021 Latin GRAMMYs will air live on Univision this Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 pm ET / PT (7:00 pm CT). The broadcast will also air on the cable channel TNT and on Televisa on Channel 5.

Univision can be streamed on most of the devices you watch television on, including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, computers, and smartphones. For more information on how to access it, visit tv.univision.com

The Univisión website will also broadcast the event as will Univision’s Facebook accounts and YouTube channel.

Where to see the Latin Grammy 2021?

The 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy will be broadcast in the United States through the Univision network. In Latin America they can be tuned in through the TNT channel.

The Latin Grammy Premiere It can be seen live on Thursday, November 18 through the Latin Grammy’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The ceremony begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT and will award 45 of the 53 categories of the Latin GRAMMY Awards.

Presented by Latin GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter and GRAMMY nominee Kany García and actress Carolina Dieckmann, the Latin GRAMMY premiere ceremony will feature performances by nominees Gera Demara, Nora González, Zoe Gotusso, Love of Lesbian and more. .

Play

Latin GRAMMY Premiere # LatinGRAMMY Premiere… 2021-11-11T18: 50: 40Z

For its part, the live broadcast of the Latin GRAMMY pre-show Before the 22nd delivery of the Latin GRAMMY Awards, it will be possible to see live on the TikTok platform here, this Thursday, November 18 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET, the live broadcast prior to the show of the Latin GRAMMY will feature a welcome video and behind-the-scenes footage.

Who receives the honor of the person of the year?

The Latin Grammy Recording Academy announced that Rubén Blades, an eight-time Latin Grammy and nine-time Grammy winner, will be named the person of the year 2021.

Blades, singer-songwriter, producer, musician, actor and activist, will be recognized “for his continued commitment to the fight for social justice around the world by supporting initiatives that raise awareness of political oppression, hunger, poverty and more. ”. The Academy wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Actress Isabel Torres says goodbye on video before dying [VER]