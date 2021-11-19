. They were the worst dressed of the Latin Grammy 2021.

The 22nd Latin Grammy ceremony was held in the city of Las Vegas with the presence of great artists from the entertainment industry. However, not all of them managed to hit the spot with their outfits when they walked down the red carpet of the great Spanish music event.

Personalities such as Mon Laferte, Paloma Mami, AleMor and Galilea Montijo were the worst dressed of the evening by opting for very striking outfits that unleashed endless criticism on digital platforms.

The 2021 Latin Grammys were held in the state of Nevada after a two-year absence as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The best of the Latin GRAMMY® 2021 On November 18 the Latin music party was lived in the delivery of the Latin GRAMMY® 2021, the Panamanian Rubén Blades in addition to taking two statuettes was honored as Person of the Year, Camilo won 4 awards in total, Christina Aguilera returned singing in Spanish with Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and… 2021-11-19T15: 30: 27Z

The initial act of the awards was in charge of Gloria Estefan with Anitta, Farina, Diego Torres, Giulia Be and Pedro Capó with an electrifying presentation in which they sang Estefan’s greatest hits such as “Abriendo Puertas,“ When there is Love ”and “Magalenha”.

American singer Christina Aguilera marked her grand return to the Spanish-language music industry with a memorable stage performance at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. For the show, Aguilera was accompanied by singers Nathy Peluco, Nicki Nicole, and Becky G.

Award-winning artist Juan Luis Guerra and his band presented a mix of “Rosalía”, “Vale la pena” and “El Farolito” with a heartfelt tribute to the remembered merenguero singer Johnny Ventura.

Meet the worst dressed of the Latin Grammy 2021:

Galilea Montijo

The Mexican television presenter Galilea Montijo was heavily criticized on social media for opting for a multi-colored sequined dress with a striking opening in the area of ​​the legs and bust.

Gustavo Rodríguez and Tomás Ferrero

Gustavo Rodríguez and Tomás Ferrero, members of the musical group “Rayos Lásica”, earned a direct pass to the list of the worst dresses of the night by opting for a bohemian outfit that many online users considered was disrespectful to a ceremony of award of the magnitude of the Latin Grammy.

Mon Laferte

Chilean singer and activist Mon Laferte opted for a revealing outfit that revealed her advanced state of pregnancy. While it is true that many viewers considered that she looked very cute for the occasion, others concluded that her outfit did not match the celebration.

Paloma Mami

The American singer Paloma Mami was one of the most daring women of the night when wearing a lace dress that exposed her curvy figure.

However, some users generated ridicule on social networks by pointing out that the interpreter’s outfit seemed to be a tribute to the movie “Spider-Man”.

AleMor

The Colombian singer AleMor was one of the most controversial personalities of the award for opting for a dress with a gigantic butterfly in the bust area that generated endless criticism.

The most relentless users on platforms like Instagram and Twitter pointed out that the star looked like a Christmas tree.