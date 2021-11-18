. Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Latin Grammy, the most important award of recognition to the figures of Latin music in the last year in the United States of America, will take place from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, located in Las Vegas ( USA), and for this version that will be face-to-face again, with public attendance, a very special tribute will be paid to the musical career of the Panamanian singer-songwriter Rubén Blades.

As confirmed by the Latin Recording Academy, for this edition, number 22, the gala will have Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez as conductors, and will feature performances by Christina Aguilera, C. Tangana, Alejandro Fernández, Maná , Myke Towers, Danna Paola, and Gloria Estefan, among other artists.

What time does the Latin Grammy 2021 start?

The awards ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm (Eastern / Pacific time), 7:00 pm (Central time) in Las Vegas, United States, and 4:00 pm in Miami time.

The Univisión channel will be in charge of taking the event to the television room of American homes, and it will also do so through its website, with the Univisión Facebook and Youtube accounts also joining this transmission.

In Latin America it can be seen on Thursday 18 through the TNT channels and Televisa channel 5. The start times of the transmission in Mexico, is from 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, at 10 pm; Colombia at 20:00; Peru, at 20:00; and Chile, at 10:00 p.m.

In addition, other countries in the world such as Spain will be able to enjoy the event, whose gala can be seen from 5:00 am from Thursday to Friday on the Movistar CineDoc & Roll channel.

Camilo: the most nominated Colombian singer

Camilo, the husband of Ricardo Montaner’s daughter, Eva Luna Montaner, is nominated for 10 categories, including Record of the Year, with the song ‘Vida de Rico’ and Album of the Year, for ‘Mis Manos’.

It should be remembered that the former participant and winner of Factor X Colombia, won his first Latin Grammy in the 2020 edition, in the category as ‘Best Pop Song’ for his musical theme “Tutu”.

I’m very excited and happy, ”he said in a video call. “Ten nominations is a hallucination for anyone, but for me especially it is something gigantic because it is a great compliment. I know what it means to be nominated and, more than dreaming of winning, I am enjoying the blessing of being there nominated with so many great people that I admire so much ”.

Finally, to add more success and recognition to the brilliant career of this young and future dad, Camilo will appear at the awards ceremony to delight all viewers with his hit songs.

Other outstanding nominations of the Latin Grammy 2021

Album of the year:

• Vertigo – Pablo Alboran

• My loves – Paula Arenas

• The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny

• Salswing! – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

• My hands – Camilo

• Nana – Tom, Vinicius, Nana Caymmi

• Privé – Juan Luis Guerra

• Origin – Juanes

• A Song for Mexico, Vol. II – Natalia Lafourcade

• The Madrid – C. Tangana

Song of the year:

• “By your side”, Paula Arenas and María Elisa Ayerbe, composers (Paula Arenas)

• “Sometimes”, Electric Diamond, composers (Electric Diamond)

• “Agua”, J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy and Juan Camilo Vargas, composers (Tainy and J Balvin)

• “Canción bonita”, Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, composers (Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin)

• “God wanted it that way”, Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, composers (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)

• “Hawaii”, Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe and Juan Camilo Vargas, composers (Maluma)

• “My guitar”, Javier Limón, composers (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra and Nella)

• “Patria y vida”, Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, composers (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

• “Let our love be known”, El David Aguilar and Mon Laferte, composers (Mon Laferte and Alejandro Fernández)

• “If you had wanted”, Pablo Alborán, Nicolás “Na’vi” De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes and Julio Reyes Copello, composers (Pablo Alborán)

• “Todo de ti”, Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo and Eric Pérez Rovira, composers (Rauw Alejandro)

• “Vida de rico”, Édgar Barrera and Camilo, composers (Camilo)

