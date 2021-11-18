. Co-host Victor Manuelle performs onstage during the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the American Airlines Arena on November 19, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

There is only one day left before millions of people can enjoy the best of Latin music again and live. The 22nd edition of the annual Latin Grammy Awards from the city of Las Vegas, United States.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and will have a live anteroom called “The Night of Stars”, one of the most desired moments by the public, when registering the parade on the red carpet by of artists, nominees and personalities from the world of music and television, wearing their spectacular looks.

“The Night of Stars” It will begin at 7:00 pm Eastern / Pacific time, which will be followed by the awards ceremony at 8:00 pm EST / Pacific time, and will be broadcast on the Univision channel.

Who are the presenters?

The Latin Recording Academy made the announcement of who will be the presenters of the event, the ones chosen to direct the gala are the musician Carlos Rivera, the singer and model Ana Brenda Contreras and the actress Roselyn Sánchez.

It should be noted that Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera will present these awards for the second time, while Roselyn Sánchez will repeat this honor for the fifth time, after having canceled her participation last year due to a foot injury.

Carlos Rivera: returns with as host of the Grammys

“The music has changed a lot, clearly the genres have been merging; each of the representatives (of those genres) has made music cross borders and become more global. ”, said Rivera.

After canceling his participation as host of the Latin Grammys last year for having been in contact with positive for Covid-19, the Mexican musician Carlos Rivera repeats for the second time as the presenter of these awards.

“Fortunately, I did not get COVID this time or ever and it has not. For the safety of my colleagues, the ideal was not to go; We knew that responsibility is the most important thing and that is how we decided, together with the production, not to attend. “

For this version, according to Hola Magazine, Carlos plans to surprise the audience, so the artist has said that many things are coming, especially when what he is most excited about is going on stage to sing. He says wait for news on this.

Ana Brenda Contreras: presents the Grammys for the second time in a row

“It is a dream for anyone in the middle, actress, host, to be part of one of the most important ceremonies for Latinos in the United States and I feel very happy to be there for the second year in a row, I am very excited and I also think I am leaving. to have a lot of fun. ” Contreras said.

The famous artist, who is very grateful to the Academy and at the same time honored that they have chosen her again, does not stop expressing her excitement to know that this year the experience will be very fun and satisfying with the participation of the public again.

Roselyn Sánchez: presents the Grammys for the fifth time

“In Puerto Rico we are born dancing. Music is a big part of our essence and culture. I’ve danced since I was little, I’m passionate about it! Our music, Latin music is appreciated, sung and danced in all corners of the world. Our great artists have proudly brought our language and rhythms to all types of markets. We are influential. “

Roselyn, who saw her participation as a driver frustrated last year after suffering a small fracture in her foot, said that she has an unimaginable happiness to be part of the list of presenters this year, as she is passionate about driving these awards.

Previously, the Puerto Rican actress was invited to host the Latin Grammy Awards in its 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th edition of these awards.

“I mentioned to my manager for the Latin market, Joe Bonilla, that I had such a great desire to be invited again to host the Latin Grammys. What a blessing and what happiness when he tells me to separate on November 18. I answer him: “Joe… for the Latin Grammy?” He answers: Yes! I jumped with excitement.

Roselyn Sánchez wrote on her Instagram account:

This is the fifth time that I have hosted @latesrammys and this year I have the honor of sharing the stage with two incredibly talented people that I admire… how glad I am to share with @_carlosrivera & @anabreco. We are going to have such a divine time! Crazy because it is already Thursday and celebrate our Latin music !!!

We have an appointment 💕💕 This Thursday at 8pm in @univision

It should be said that to carry out this event, precautionary measures will continue to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so in this 22nd version there will be a limited capacity for ticket sales, and according to the official website of the Latin Grammy to attend For the gala in Las Vegas, proof of complete vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required, in addition to government-issued photo identification.

Only PCR and COVID-19 antigen tests performed in the laboratory will be accepted, 72 hours or less before the event (s) you attend. Guests to all Latin Recording Academy events will also be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, and may need to undergo a symptom assessment upon admission.

Finally, the Latin Recording Academy and Univision Communications Inc. have said that they will continue to take cautious precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.

Remember that the Latin Grammy 2021 will be televised this November 18 by Univision at 7p / 6c.

