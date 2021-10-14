Here is our Top 10 of Latino players we liked the most in the 2021 playoffs of the majors.

1. Kiké Hernández

He ignited the Boston Red Sox offense since Game 2 of the Division Series by hitting base up to 7 times in a row, including home runs, tying and setting records in the playoffs and for the Red Sox to beat the Tampa Rays three games in a row Bay and will qualify for the American League Championship Series with a sacrifice fly from him, for the first time since 2018, where they will face the Houston Astros, one of the teams that let the Puerto Rican pearl go.

2. Carlos Correa

The also Puerto Rican maintains his habit of transforming into the playoffs and helping the Astros in this instance by hitting at zero hour as he did in the Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, and pending all the numbers both his own and his team On the contrary and even the next contract that he will sign with years, taxes and everything.

3. Wander Franco

This 20-year-old boy showed in the Division Series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park that he is made both defensively and offensively and because he is the No. 1 prospect in the Major Leagues.

4. José Altuve

The Venezuelan is another who transforms into the playoffs in the style of his partner Correa, he has done everything in the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason, from hitting, running and scoring with great slip, great catches and plays to receiving boos, pitching and silencing them. and avenge him with a home run, and continue to tie and set records at this stage.

5. Randy Arozarena

The Cuban once again demonstrated for the second consecutive season that the playoffs are his thing, although he still does not reach the Rays, he hit a home run, important hits and even stole the home plate, we miss you Randyplayoffs.

6. Alex Verdugo

The Mexican has done everything from killing the New York Yankees to stealing and taunting the Rays, even announcing that he wants to be a two-way player.

7. Julio Urías

The also Mexican has remained intractable in these playoffs as in 2020, even with the bat and today he opens for the Dodgers’ pass to the Championship Series.

8. Camilo Doval

The young Dominican pitcher is nothing more and nothing less than closing the Giants’ games in the Division Sere against the Dodgers.

9. Christian Vázquez

In the Red Sox, others take the cameras, but the Puerto Rican catcher not only grounded the Rays in Game 3 of the Division Series, but also scored the run to ground Tampa Bay in Game 4, as he opened the inning. with hit to leftfield (left field).

10. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers

Technical tie in position 10 between the Aruba and the Dominican respectively, the former resurrected and revived before the Yankees and the latter hit home runs against the Rays.

Bonus tracks

Eddie rosario

The also Puerto Rican has touched the ball to break the special defensive formation and helped the Braves in Game 4 of the Divisional Series against the Milwuakee Brewers with a two-run RBI hit to tie the game, which gave him the classification to the Series. Championship for the second season in a row.

