Francis Suarez, declared a reelection victory as mayor of Miami, on Tuesday after accumulating a huge advantage over rivals who were not well known.

Suarez, a 44-year-old real estate attorney, had a huge vote-counting lead with 79% of the votes and about 85% of the polling places, according to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections. His closest rival, Max Martínez, obtained 11% of the votes.

?? Today we embark on a new chapter: a journey together to finish what we started, to create the fairest and most successful city in our country, to create a model that can be scaled on an agenda for the United States ,? said Suárez in a speech. .

The first-term Cuban-American politician has been profiled by national magazines and raised more than $ 5 million for the race, far more than he spent on the contest. Suarez, whose father was the city’s first Cuban-born mayor told the AP that he hoped to replicate the results of 2017, when he won with 86% of the vote.

Latino President in USA

Next year, Suarez will become the president of the United States Conference of Mayors, gaining a larger platform for people to meet him in other cities and states. He has not ruled out the aspirations of the White House, saying the pandemic and social media have made “national mayors” stand out more.

Suarez enjoys the name recognition he gets from leading the city of Miami, with a population of 450,000 and a budget of $ 1.3 billion. For comparison, Miami-Dade County, which covers Miami and 33 other municipalities like Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and Homestead on the edge of the Everglades, has 2.7 million people and a budget of $ 9 billion.

In the last 10 months, Suárez has met with players and investors from Big tech, like PayPal founder Peter Thiel, who bought a house in Miami Beach. Some analysts say Suarez was smart to seize the moment when technology investors were already looking to Florida for tax reasons and its lack of COVID-19 restrictions.

Raúl Marrero, a maintenance worker, went to a polling station on Tuesday to vote for the mayor for the second time, after supporting him in 2017.

“I like the ideas and innovation that you are bringing to Miami,” said Marrero. You’re trying to turn this into Silicon Valley. And I say, ‘Why not?’ ”

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE