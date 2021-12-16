Latinos in the United States represent a workforce that continues to grow more and more in the country, But the salaries they earn are not enough, that is, they receive less than non-Latino white Americans.

This is highlighted by a report from the consulting firm McKinsey & Company on the wage and financial inequality faced by Latinos living in the United States.

According to the McKinsey & Company report, Latinos represent 18.4% of the population of the United States, and 17.3% of the workforce in the country.

And not only that, but it is estimated that by the year 2060, the Latino workforce will increase to more than 30%.

The consultant indicates that Latinos have been making their way in recent years, they have undertaken businesses, which passes for generations, and they have been progressing.

Wage gap in the United States

Specifies that Latinos born in the United States get better salaries than Latinos who were born abroad, but both are far from equal to non-Latino white Americans.

“As a population, they increasingly embody, in spirit and reality, the American dream that hard work pays off and that each successive generation will be better off than the last,” the report highlights.

“The American dream”

However, the contribution of the United States to that dream is uneven, says the report made by the consultancy, released recently.

Similarly, the wage gap that exists between Latinos and non-Latino white Americans stands out.

“Latinos are collectively paid less than $ 288 billion a year,” says consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

The document highlights the progress made by Latinos as labor force in the country, and that their family wealth is intergenerational, but that they also face discriminatory situations, even to obtain a loan or obstacles when it comes to growth within a company.

“Is not sufficient”

“Latinos face barriers similar to those finally overcome by the waves of immigrants before them. Income, wealth, and intergenerational mobility are improving for Latinos across generations, helping to close the economic gap. But that is not enough “, warns the report of the consultant.

And it is that according to the information, Latinos earn 73 cents for every dollar that white American workers obtain.

The report highlights the need and importance of narrowing the wage gap between Latinos and non-Latino white Americans.

“Addressing the barriers that prevent Latinos from participating fully in the economy could have a multi-million dollar impact, further unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit, creating millions of jobs, boosting consumer spending and creating intergenerational wealth, ”the report states.

