

Delivering food requested by apps is one of the preferred jobs among those who make money using these platforms.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / . / .

The labor market through mobile applications or apps is one of the areas that 30% of Latinos in the United States prefer, a percentage that is almost double the national average of 16%, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center.

“Three in ten Hispanic adults and approximately one in five African American or Asian adults have ever earned money as rig workers“, Indicates the report, which takes into consideration those who currently do this work, they did it in the last 12 months or more.

16% prefer to work making food deliveries12% were hired for cleaning through an application; 9% drive Uber, Lyft or other app-based transportation systems, and another 7% do grocery shopping.

Similar patterns stand out when looking at individual types of platform work, especially with regard to age, race and ethnicity, and income, but there are some variations between individual jobs.

“Earning money on online applications varies based on a number of demographic characteristics, including race and ethnic origin, age, household income, level of formal education, type of community and country of birth ”, it is added.

There is even a relationship with migration, although minimal, since people who were not born in the US are more likely (21%) to dedicate themselves to some work with applications, compared to 16% of those born in the country.

Hispanics lead racial / ethnic groups, followed by African Americans with 20%, Asians with 19% and a distant 12% of whites.

“Young adults are also more likely to have done this job than older adults,” it says.

In that sense, 30% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 have ever made money on these platforms; that’s compared to 18% of 30-49 year olds.

Much lower numbers of adults over 50 are reportedBut racial and ethnic differences persist among all age groups.

“Among adults ages 18 to 49, Hispanics (34%) and blacks (27%) are more likely to have made money on these platforms compared to white adults in this same age range (16%)”, is limited.

The reasons for using these applications are also related to family income levels, where those with the lowest income are the ones who most mention having preferred this way of obtaining money, compared to one in 10 with medium and high income.