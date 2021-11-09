

It is no secret to anyone that Latinos were protagonists of the 2021 MLB season and this was demonstrated this Monday when, among other things, the finalists of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award were announced where they appear up to three Dominicans between the National and American League.

In the American League there was no surprise when the name of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who undoubtedly gave a display of what a good offense is in MLB, along with him were his teammates on the Toronto Blue Jays, Marcus Simien and another one off the charts like Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

For its part, the Dominican side was more marked in the National where, as some expected, the name of Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, and alongside him, his Washington Nationals compatriot Juan José Soto. the other nominee is a former teammate of Soto, now in the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper.

Chances of a Latino MVP in the American League

At just 22 years old, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stood out on offense by tying (with Salvador Pérez) the home run lead with 48, set an average of .311, drive 111 races and leave an OPS of 1.002, undoubtedly numbers worthy of an MVP, however, luck does not seem to be on his side this time and it is that he se ran into Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani who just shined us with the bat but he also did it from the mound with his pitches.

On the offensive Ohtani hit 46 homers, in addition to hitting 100 lines, stealing 26 bases, exhibit a batting average of .257 and an OPS of .965. In turn, as a pitcher, he impressed even more by posting a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched and it is that versatility that would leave the Japanese ahead of the Dominican in this election.

Chances of a Latino MVP in the National League

In the National League, the odds are even higher since two of the candidates are Latino, however, the American did not do anything wrong.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who for many has a slight advantage, posted a .282 average with 42 full-return hits, 97 RBIs, 99 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and a .975 OPS in 478 at-bats.

For his part, Juan Soto was not far behind and left a better batting average with .313, 29 homers, 95 brought to the plate, 111 runs scored, 9 stolen bases and a 999 OPS in a total of 502 plate appearances.

At the same time, Bryce Harper, shone by exhibiting an average of .309 with 35 homers, 84 RBIs, 101 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and a 1,044 OPS in 488 at-bats.

The announcement of the winners will be made on November 18 via the MLB Network signal at 6 pm (ET).

