The first Xiaomi Smart TV with a 75-inch QLED panel does not have a price suitable for all audiences, but at its launch you can find it on sale.

Xiaomi has just put its long-awaited Smart TV on sale in Spain, the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 “model. It is highly anticipated because finally Xiaomi dares with a high-end television model with one of the best available technologies, the QLED .

This 75-inch Smart TV will be officially available starting November 3 and the official price is 1,599 euros. But luckily there is a store in Spain that is offering it with a discount of up to 400 euros.

In MediaMarkt you can already buy it for only 1,199 euros, which although it is still a not very economical price for most, it is cheap.

Latest Xiaomi TV model with Android TV, a size of 75 “and QLED panel. Supports 4K UHD, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

You can find other options on QLED TVs, but right now it is very rare to find a TV as big as this 75-inch, 120 Hz, and with QLED panel at such a low price.

Obviously it is a TV compatible with 4K video. It is also with HDR10 + and with Dolby Vision, the technology that allows you to watch videos in spectacular image quality, with deep blacks and more powerful colors.

Xiaomi has endowed it with Dolby Audio and is compatible with DTS-HD audio. Although like all modern TVs the sound is not strong, so we will always recommend a sound bar to improve your experience.

They once again rely on Android TV as the operating system for this Smart TV, so you will have access to all the streaming applications you may need. In addition to having Google assistant and Chromecast integrated as standard.

It has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports to connect pen drives or hard drives to play your movies and videos, or use them as storage to record DTT programs.

This offer for 1,199 euros in MediaMarkt will not last long, maybe one or two more days because it is a special discount on the occasion of its launch.

If you were looking for a high-end Smart TV and QLED, Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 “is possibly the best bargain of the moment.

