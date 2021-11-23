The television presenter Laura bozzo It cannot be detained when the definitive suspension against the arrest warrant held by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is final, due to the process that was initiated for fiscal disloyalty, when selling a property that was seized by the Service of Tax Administration (SAT).

The Ninth District Judge for Amparo and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico, Juan Miguel Ortiz Marmolejo, notified this Monday that the accused complied, in a timely manner, with the payment of the bail imposedTherefore, the precautionary measure to continue his process in freedom will remain in force.

Once the complainant has satisfied the requirements set by this District court in order for the precautionary measure granted to take effect, let the responsible authorities know that the definitive suspension that was granted in favor of the complainant on the date will continue to take effect. October 29 of the current year ”, is established in a judicial agreement of Judge Ortiz Marmolejo.

In the same resolution it was indicated that the payment of this guarantee does not exempt Bozzo from guaranteeing, before the judge of the cause, the reparation of the damage and other procedural obligations that, if applicable, may be had.

In her Twitter account, the presenter confirmed that she was notified of the judicial decision, which prevents her arrest, having complied with the obligations imposed by the judge.

Statement: today we were notified of the definitive suspension of my arrest warrant for having complied with the requirements imposed by the judge, I was presented to the court and the request was paid, very grateful to DR Diego Ruiz Duran and his team ” , was written in the account @laurabozzo.

The presenter has a tax debt with the SAT, which she left covered with a property, however the tax authorities detected that she allegedly sold it, causing a damage of 12 million 760 thousand 71 pesos.

The case was reported to the FGR and he was prosecuted before a federal judge in the State of Mexico, who ordered his capture or that he voluntarily appear before the Santiaguito Prison, in the State of Mexico.

The Federal Public Ministry asked the supervising judge for the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention for the accused, given the risk of evading justice due to their economic capacity and personal relationships.

Because Bozzo evaded these indications, the FGR obtained, in October of this year, that the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a red card to find his whereabouts and detention.

Bozzo requested the protection of the Federal Justice, achieving a provisional suspension, with the guarantee of paying 2,600,000 pesos so as not to lose its effects.

Source: Excelsior