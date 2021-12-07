Laura Bozzo considered taking her own life at the thought of jail | INSTAGRAM

These last three months were quite a journey for Laura Bozzo, the famous 69-year-old television presenter was escaping an arrest warrant against her after being accused of selling a property that was seized by the SAT, a situation that brought her many problems and forced her to flee.

It was in an interview with TV Notes that she confessed how complicated this process was for her, talking that at the beginning of everything she ran into some accountants who did not inform her how taxes should be paid and that they did not do things well.

Thanks to this they made a audit and the accountants “forgot” to inform the SAT about the change of his address, which is added to other things that they did not do well and that caused him to have many problems with the government agency point.

That is why this complicated legal situation began, the SAT asked him 12 millions from pesos and she placed as collateral a house that she had but was rejected, then she decided to sell the property to keep the process calm.

That’s when he found out that the house was seized, to which she swears that she did not know, that she was never notified about it.

It was in this way that the legal accusation against her came, since 2013 she was trying to reach an agreement with said governmental organization and it was there when they began to ask for her to be detained.

In these moments of thinking about being in jail she became very ill, worried and began to think about her health situations, she has sequelae as a result of stomach surgery and that made her worry even more.

When she imagined that she would be in jail, she began to have very difficult negative thoughts, even considering taking her own life, anxiety attacks that made her tremble and without being able to control herself, she cried a lot and felt that she was going to lose her life in an attack. cardiac.

And of course it was a very strong anxiety problem, at the end of all the lawyers marked him to tell him that they had obtained protection and that was when he began to calm down.

Fortunately, he already told us that this situation has ended and that you have been released reaching an agreement with the SAT and of course avoiding going to prison.