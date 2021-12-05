Laura Bozzo Prepare series of her life! It will tell everything in detail

Recently, it has become known that the famous Laura Bozzo is preparing a Serie of his life and will tell of his problems with the Mexican authorities, a series that will undoubtedly be extremely interesting.

After her problems with the Mexican authorities, Laura Bozzo said that she plans to make a series where she will talk about her life and the controversial who has starred.

As you may remember, a few months ago Laura Bozzo was back in controversy after she had problems with the SAT.

As a result of this, he was searched everywhere, however, finally a judge canceled the arrest warrant against him.

And now that it is no longer wanted, the Peruvian lawyer spoke about plans to run a bioseries.

In an interview with various media, Laura Bozzo said that after the legal problems she went through, there are some production companies who are looking for her to proceed with a series of her life.

I already have three proposals, a very important company and we will see what happens. There is a platform too ”.

Bozzo pointed out that in the series he will talk about his life and will touch on topics such as the house arrest that he lived for three years in Peru, in addition to possibly his ex-partner, Cristian Zuárez also having a participation in the bioseries.

Part of the story, it’s seventeen years old, and it’s the house arrest and everything that I went through with Cristian Zuárez. He will participate in that part in those seventeen years. “

In addition, the host assured that she does not know who could produce her series, however, she stressed that she will talk about the problems she had with the Mexican authorities.

So far I don’t know who is going to produce it, it depends, there are three proposals. What is going to be most spectacular in this series is the three months (time of his problems with the Treasury) ”.

On the other hand, the driver shared her great happiness, since in a very short time she will become a grandmother for the first time, as her daughter Victoria is pregnant.

My daughter is pregnant, I am a grandmother. She is going to be born the first days of January and she is going to come, I have to finish this whole process and my youngest daughter is coming here. I am very happy to be a grandmother ”.

So far more details about the production are unknown, however, it is likely that by the beginning of 2022 more things will come to light about it.