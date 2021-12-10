12/10/2021

On at 15:32 CET

SA

The Provincial Court of Huelva has sentenced the penalty of reviewable permanent prison to Bernardo montoya, the man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Laura Luelmo in the town of El Campillo in December 2018, all after the guilty verdict issued by a popular jury. In the sentence notified this Friday to the parties in the case, the Hearing condemns the accused to a permanent prison sentence that can be reviewed for a crime of murder with the aggravation of recidivism (He was convicted by final judgment of December 31, 1997 of the Huelva Court for crimes of trespassing, obstruction of justice and murder) and also imposed 17 and a half years in prison for a crime of illegal detention in ideal contest with a crime of sexual assault with the aggravating factor of gender.

Regarding the latter, the Court considers that “it is clear that the illegal detention of the victim constituted a means for the subsequent sexual assault & rdquor ;, so that“ we are faced with a medial or instrumental contest, in which the confinement & rdquor; of the victim in the house of the accused “was the means used to be able to carry out the attack next, and it has no meaning or purpose without it & rdquor ;. Likewise, and by way of civil liability, the accused will have to compensate with a total of 400,000 euros to the parents and siblings of the victim. At this point, the magistrate-president of the jury trial concludes that it is not appropriate to compensate the boyfriend of the deceased, since “there is no record that the party requesting it, private prosecution, formally holds its procedural representation & rdquor; and, furthermore, “there is no evidence that a stable relationship existed, with a coexistence analogous to that of marriage & rdquor ;. The Hearing recalls that, in its verdict, the jury declared it proven that the events occurred around 5:30 p.m. on December 12, 2018, when the young woman returned from shopping in a supermarket and was approached by the convicted person, who lived opposite her in a house in the town of El Campillo.

His intention was that the body should not be located

Thus the accused introduced it “by force & rdquor; at her home “with the intention of sexually assaulting her & rdquor;, so that, once inside the house, the condemned man closed the door, “preventing & rdquor; that the victim left the house and that he be given help, beginning at that moment to give him “strong & rdquor; hits. These blows were produced by punching and also using a blunt, blunt object, as the sentence continues, which adds that, “taking advantage of the bewilderment and defenselessness & rdquor; of the young woman, the accused “tied her hands behind her back and covered her mouth with duct tape& rdquor ;, transferring her to one of the bedrooms of the building, where he sexually assaulted her. Then, “with the intention of ending life & rdquor; of the victim and “to prevent the commission of the facts from being known & rdquor ;, the defendant gave him a strong blow with a blunt object, after which, at around 6:42 p.m., and “being still alive & rdquor;, the condemned man wrapped her in a blanket and put it in the trunk of his car, where he also put a bag with his mobile phone and other personal belongings of the woman. The defendant, once in the vehicle, made a tour of the municipalities of Minas de Riotinto, Nerva and El Campillo, finally heading to a specific spot where, between 7:44 p.m. and 8:42 p.m., left the body of the deceased with her hands tied behind her back, as well as the rest of the objects with the exception of the mobile phone, in a steep area and difficult to access, all “with intention that his body was not found and without communicating his whereabouts until his arrest & rdquor ;.

Gender aggravating

The young woman died at approximately 8.15 p.m. on December 13, 2018, her body being found on December 17 of that year in the same place where it was left by the accused. The sentence considers that, by causing the young woman the wounds that finally caused her death, the condemned “used his superior physical strength and extreme violence& rdquor ;, since he “locked and gagged her & rdquor; so that “I couldn’t ask for help & rdquor; and he tied his hands behind his back, “thereby managing to commit these acts in a way that effectively prevented any defensive reaction & rdquor; of the deceased. Likewise, the sentence also states that the accused subjected the young woman to “unnecessary suffering and suffering more intense than that required to cause her death & rdquor; while, by sexually assaulting her,“ he used violence to obtain his total submission to the satisfaction of sexual desire, incurring in a particularly degrading behavior for women, of objectification and domination, which corresponds to their own concept of gender roles & rdquor ;.