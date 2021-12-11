12/11/2021 at 3:18 PM CET

Susana arizaga

The killer of Laura Luelmo will have to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison until the permanent prison sentence just imposed by the Hearing of Huelva, although it will be highly unlikely to step on the street again in several more years, since, should that sentence be suspended, he would begin to serve the 17 and a half years jail for the crimes of illegal detention and sexual assault with the aggravating factor of gender.

At this point, the Hearing considers that “It is clear that the illegal detention of the victim constituted a means for the subsequent sexual assault & rdquor;, so that “we are faced with a medial or instrumental contest, in which the & rdquor; of the young teacher in the house of the accused “was the means used to be able to carry out the attack next, and it has no meaning or purpose without it & rdquor ;.

Against the permanent prison review, Montoya, which is the 29 sentenced to this type of maximum penalty imprisonment throughout the country, has against him that he was in conditional freedom for the pending sentence for other crimes when he killed the 26-year-old young woman from Zamora.

The murderer kidnapped Luelmo the December 12, 2018 to rape her after brutally beat him in its home from the Huelva town of El Campillo, where the teacher had just settled three days earlier in front of the house of someone who would end his life with blows.

Viciousness and recidivism

The ruling of the Court of Huelva, which contemplates the aggravating cruelty and recidivism (for the murder of an elderly woman on December 31, 1997) for murder conviction, date the death of the young woman almost one day after being abandoned in the place of “Las Mimbreras & rdquor;, in an area of ​​difficult access, a cavity in which he hid the body, among rockrose more than one meter high, according to the description of the Civil Guard.

Laura He died on December 13 at around 8.15 p.m., when his family had already attended the Police station Zamora to report the disappearance. The murderer of the teacher from Zamora, who now has 53 years old, will not leave the prison, at least, until reaching the age of 80, once the sentence is final, since it can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia and, later before the Supreme Court.

The magistrate who presided over the jury trial, Florentino Ruiz Yamuza, has imposed 20 years of probation once you serve your prison sentences. The Hearing bases its judgment on the jury guilty verdict in the aggravating circumstances that are considered after the guilty verdict issued by a popular jury, which accepted all the aggravating circumstances that toughen the sentence.

The magistrate sets, on the other hand, civil liability, in a compensation of 400,000 euros to the victim’s parents and siblings that Montoya must pay.

Extreme violence to achieve submission, objectify and dominate

The extreme violence that Bernardo Montoya exercised over Laura Luelmo, whom he left “Very weakened & rdquor; before the sexual assault and with extremely serious injuries before abandon her in the field make up the gender aggravating that the popular jury contemplated in its verdict of guilt of the accused and that was applied by the president of the Hearing of Huelva, Florentino Ruiz Yamuza, in a sentence in which it is specified that “Bernardo Montoya submitted to unnecessary suffering and a more intense suffering that was required to cause his death & rdquor;. Thus, the murderer “by sexually assaulting & rdquor; to the young woman from Zamora “He used violence to achieve total submission & rdquor;, the magistrate points out to add that the criminal acted “incurring in a particularly degrading behavior for the woman, of reification Y domination, which corresponds to his own concept of gender roles & rdquor ;.

This argument justifies the application of the aggravating circumstance of gender that is applied when establishing the prison sentence for the sexual assault he committed. The crime of illegal detention is considered “in ideal contest & rdquor; with the rape because Montoya decides deprive of liberty his young neighbor in order to be able to sexually assault her “Because of the strong physical attraction I felt towards her & rdquor; as he commented to the Civil Guard and collects the ruling of the Hearing of Huelva.

The letter to a sister in which she confesses the crime

To initial self-occupation of the murder of Laura Luelmo that Bernardo Montoya makes before the Civil Guard and the head of the court from Valverde del Camino that investigated the crime and that it could not be recorded due to a technical failure, the one carried out in the letter that the accused sent to his sister when he was in preventive detention, although “it is not a complete account & rdquor ;, it includes the sentence, since it omits the sexual assault and the use of“ a forceful instrument & rdquor; to beat the young woman until she seriously injured her head that caused her death. In the same letter, he tells the sister of his intention to impute the crime to another person, as he did with his ex-girlfriend.

Other evidence that he was the one who killed Laura Luelmo are the biological remains of her found “in practically the entire address of Montoya & rdquor ;, as well as the Killer DNA on the victim’s garments and on his body, according to the proven facts that give the verdict of the jury as true. The reports of the forensic doctors confirm, contrary to the murderer’s version of the young woman, that he had no no erectile dysfunction, that is I was not powerless as he himself declared during the investigation of the case and at the trial.

The happened

Disappearance and physical assault. Laura Luelmo disappears the December 12, 2018 when returning from the supermarket, after being approached at 17.30 hours for his neighbor, Bernardo montoya, next to her house, where he forcibly shoves her in, closes the door and begins to give her strong punches and kicks on the head and face. With a blunt object he hits him on the left side of his skull and fractures his jaw. You ties her hands behind her back and gags her with duct tape to prevent him from calling for help.

Violation. The murderer takes advantage of the young woman’s bewilderment to transfer her to a bedroom, where he rapes her and hits her head against the floor again. He tries to strangle her and hits her skull with a blunt object. Forensics found more than 47 injuries on the young woman’s body.

Left still alive. Montoya wrapped the victim, still alive but unconscious, in a blanket to place her with her bag and personal effects in the trunk of the car that was parked at the door of the house. It was 6:42 p.m. and the murderer toured the towns of Las Minas de Río Tinto, Nerva and El Campillo to end up in the place of “Las Mimbreras & rdquor ;, where he threw Laura half-naked with her belongings, except for her mobile, in a rugged area and difficult to access, between tall rockrose, with the intention that it was not found. It is estimated that it was between 7:44 p.m. and 8:42 p.m.

Death, a day after the kidnapping. Coroners place death by bleeding and skull fracture of Luelmo 24 hours after being abandoned in “Las Mimbreras & rdquor;, at 8.15 pm on December 13, the same day that her family reported the disappearance in Zamora and that the young woman’s house was searched and sealed. The Civil Guard of El Campillo keep an eye on Montoya now. The raids to track the area started the day December 14th; December 17 Laura’s body is found; and the 18 the killer is arrested, who confesses the crime initially.