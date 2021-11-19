11/19/2021 at 22:06 CET

SA

Francisco Luelmo, uncle of Laura Luelmo and lawyer for the private prosecution, has read a statement on behalf of the Luelmo Hernández family this Friday after learning that the popular jury has unanimously declared Bernardo montoya guilty of all the charges – murder, sexual assault and illegal detention – Bernardo Montoya, the man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering the woman in December 2018 26-year-old teacher from Zamora in the town of El Campillo (Huelva).

At the door of the Provincial Court, the lawyer, excited and sometimes with a broken voice, has read a statement from the Luelmo-Hernández family in which he shows his thanks to all the professionals involved in the case and to the neighbors by El Campillo that helped them in such a complicated trance.

Thus, they have publicly expressed their gratitude “to each and every one of the members of the Civil Guard who selflessly devoted their knowledge and efforts during Laura’s disappearance to the investigation and clarification of the facts.”

In addition, “to the professionals of the different Institutes of Legal Medicine and specifically to those of Huelva for the impressive work carried out”, since They have also highlighted the work of the court officials of Instruction number 1 of Valverde del Camino who managed to face with professionalism the enormous work involved in the investigation of the case and especially Loli “.

After highlighting the work of the two legal professionals who have made it possible to articulate the accusation (Coronada Mantero and Rosa Borrero), they have described the work of the Prosecutor’s Office as “impeccable”.

Subsequently, they have shown their gratitude to the City Council of El Campillo that “gave all their support to the family”, while they wanted to thank “with all their heart” the people who, even abandoning their chores, participated in the search for Laura, and “especially to the citizen who located his body.” “For him our eternal gratitude”, they have expressed.

“Our immense gratitude to those who altruistically gave us shelter during the month of December and January., so terrible for us, because without their protection we would not have been able to bear the suffering, “said the family.

Finally, they thanked the media for their understanding, which “have understood that, for the Luelmo Hernández family, their privacy and that of Laura (although she is no longer present), is transcendental.”