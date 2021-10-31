Related news

You may or may not like her music, but everyone loves Laura Pausini. After passing through several programs on Spanish television, we have been able to meet the woman behind a name that settled on the music scene in the nineties. and its naturalness has conquered us. Along these same lines, these days an interview that they did in November 2013 has come to light again, which supposes everything a plea in favor of equal marriage.

A short TikTok video in which Pausini stopped the feet of a homophobic interviewer has lit the fuse of the search that tweeters have made in the newspaper library to bring to light the full interview of the Italian, which is not wasted. “Yes, I have several lesbian friends, several homosexual friends, what is the problem?”, Answers the singer, settling with a forceful: “René, be nice, huh. Because Italian heterosexuals hit, especially women.”

learn to detect the red flags with the speed of Laura Pausini pic.twitter.com/AzomedS0Xb – 🎃 nostalgic bitch🎃 (@josernestosoto) October 26, 2021

The René that Pausini refers to is the Mexican presenter and interviewer René Franco, who has interviewed her on several occasions. That day, November 6, 2013, she explained openly why she had not married her partner Paolo Carta, with whom she has shared her life since 2005 and they have a daughter in common. “I come from a land called Italy where human beings do not have the same right in the eyes of the law when we talk about getting married “, he began exposing.

It was three years after that interview, in 2016, when the Italian Parliament gave the green light to the civil union of people of the same sex, although without the option to adopt, but at the time of the interview the LGTB collective did not even have that equality of rights. However, Franco played dumb to get Pausini to enter fully into the debate and make sure that “If my best friend wants to get married but can’t because she’s a lesbian, I’m not getting married”.

Exactly, she did not want to marry until her friend did not have the same rights as her pic.twitter.com/qB5NA8lu0R – euge 🕊 (@eugeftpausini) October 27, 2021

“Also in protest, if my gay friends can’t get married, why should I get married?” stan laura pausini pic.twitter.com/HUfnBRuw3y – euge 🕊 (@eugeftpausini) October 27, 2021

The words of Laura Pausini have been received with an ovation on social networks, which have applauded his patience with Franco’s homophobia and his ability to detect those “red flags”, alarms or warnings about the negative behavior of the other, before which he has remained firm without allowing himself lead by the reactionary speech of the presenter that continues to be, unfortunately, that of many people.

Without going any further, this past Wednesday, the Italian Senate has surprisingly blocked the law against homophobia and transphobia that set penalties of up to four years in prison for violence or harassment based on sex, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity. , a legal project that had been previously endorsed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Follow the topics that interest you