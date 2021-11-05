11/05/2021

On at 16:16 CET

.

Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma have not affected a new surface in the last hours, although the volcano remains active with an oscillatory behavior and a “very strong” variability.

The director of the Volcanology Service of the National Geographic Institute, Carmen López, and the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Rubén Fernández, have reported on the evolution of the eruption, which for several days maintains a certain stability, which, according to the technique, does not mean that it has stopped its activity.

López explained that the lavas continue to occupy the central sector of the affected surface and flow towards the northwest and, although they occasionally overflow some of the pre-existing volcanic tubes and channels, they do not affect a new surface. This situation, Rubén Fernández has said, is verified in that the buildings affected have not changed, according to Copernicus data, and they amount to 2,714, of which 2,581 are destroyed.

Slight deformation on the ground

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has detected a slight vertical deformation on the ground. Carmen López, director of the IGN Geophysical Observatory, points out that in no way is comparable to the sudden deformation of 10 centimeters detected ten days ago, and that the scientists then interpreted as a possible indication of an increase in the lava channel or the opening or closing of some emission point.

López talks about a fluctuation that reflects the own of the eruptive dynamics and indicates that perhaps it can be corrected in a next measurement. As with the rest of the parameters, the also spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) asks to analyze trends, rather than stay with daily variations, unless they are especially significant, and today is not the case, at your discretion. “One day it goes up and another, it goes down”, synthesizes Carmen López.

In the stations furthest from the eruptive center, a slight deflation of the terrain is maintained, possibly related to deep seismicity, the IGN indicates in a statement. In it, he details that the amplitude of the volcanic tremor signal has low average levels, but with intensification pulses.

IGN counts 54 earthquakes located in the last 24 hours, of which seven have been felt by the population, one of which with maximum intensity IV. The highest magnitude, 4.5, took place at 00:05 hours at a depth of 35 kilometers and was felt with intensity IV on the island of La Palma. Four tremors were located at depths around 30 kilometers, and the rest of the hypocenters were around 12 kilometers. The measurement carried out early this Friday places the height of the volcano’s ash cloud at 3,500 meters, with a south-southeast direction.

Gases and particles

Furthermore, most of the lava released by the Cumbre Vieja eruption advances on previous casts, located in the central area, announced this Friday the Cabildo de La Palma, which indicates that the wind is helping to clean the air, directing the gases and particles of the volcano towards the southwest.

The proximity of the lava to the LP-211 highway has made it necessary to restrict the use of this highway which allows access to Puerto Naos, so it has been decided that the entry and exit route to this town is the road that connects Las Manchas with the tennis club.

It is also remembered that to irrigate the farms of El Remo, Charco Verde, Puerto Naos and Las Hoyas it is necessary to make an appointment with the irrigation community.

This Friday, evacuated residents of Puerto Naos, who must carry their DNI or any other document that proves residence in that place, such as water or electricity bills and rental contracts, will be able to access to collect their household belongings.

Are measurements may vary according to weather conditions and evolution of the eruptive processrecalls the Cabildo palmero.