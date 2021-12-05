

The judge told the lawyer that the office will take action in the event that he starred.

A lawyer in Colombia starred in an embarrassing moment when he accidentally appeared naked during a virtual hearing, receiving scolding from the judge, who reproached him for the action while he dried himself with a towel.

Through social networks, the video of the events has been released, showing that while the hearing was taking place, the lawyer’s camera was surprisingly turned on.

An unusual event was recorded in the middle of a judicial hearing that was held in Colombia. In #video a defense lawyer was registered who appeared naked. The judge announced that she will ask the Judicial Discipline Commission to investigate the lawyer. Here the video {thread} pic.twitter.com/WS4Lpi5iNi – Jenny Rocio Angarita Galindo (@ JennyR2207) December 3, 2021

“Defender, I suggest you finish your bath because we just saw you naked on camera“Said the judge indignantly, while another interlocutor questioned him by telling him that there was a minor witnessing the hearing.

“Either go to the hearing or finish bathing,” the judge’s scolding continued. “The situation is being recorded, and at the point of the above, the office will take action “.

For his part, the defense attorney for a person deprived of liberty who appeared drying himself with a white towel replied: “It was a very short shower.”

He also took the opportunity to apologize for what happened, and also said that he was focused on the audience, while stuttering.

“This does not behave with decorum and due respect for judicial proceedings“, Said the judge, who invited the lawyer to deliver the explanations.

At the moment the identities of the people involved in the painful incident have not been published.

After what happened, social networks were present, and some people took the incident with grace, while others expressed their outrage at the defense attorney’s carelessness.

“Degenerate. There is no right to be so cheeky. I hope they not only suspend him, but also take away the “TP” (Professional Card of Attorneys of Colombia), if it has one, and that they prosecute it. Sick that one ”, says one of the comments on Twitter.

“This is how seriously he takes his profession and the defense of those who entrust him with his own life and destiny“Another person tweeted ironically in the comments of the video.

With information from El Tiempo (Colombia)

