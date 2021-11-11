

Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer accidentally killed by Alec Baldwin.

Jason bowles, lawyer of the Rust armory, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assured that his client is being incriminated for the accident on the set that caused the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins.

In a statement, he claimed that the evidence was tampered with immediately after the October 21 shooting. No charges have been filed in the case, although Gutierrez Reed was one of many crew members and producers who were sued for negligence Wednesday by the chief electrician.

“We are convinced this was sabotage and Hannah is being framedBowles said. “We believe the scene was also altered before the police arrived“.

Gutierrez Reed has previously stated that he has no idea how the ammunition got on set. On the day of the shooting, he handed the Colt .45 over to Dave Halls, the first assistant director, who admitted to investigators that he did not fully inspect the ammunition before handing it over to the actor. Alec baldwin.

Baldwin was preparing for a scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch when he drew the gun and fired, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez Reed met with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office last Tuesday and has cooperated with the investigation, his attorney said.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said on CNN that detectives also wanted to conduct a follow-up interview with Halls, but that Halls had so far refused on the advice of an attorney.

Agents seized about 500 bullets from the scene, including blank bullets and dummy cartridges, and sent them to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.

“We also eagerly await the FBI investigation and are calling for a full investigation of all events, including the live bullets, how they ended up in the ‘mannequin’ box and who put them thereBowles said in the statement.

“Information is coming out that needs to be investigated and considered by the District Attorney,” Bowles said. “The truth-seeking process requires the District Attorney and the FBI to analyze all evidence, including the nature of those live rounds.”

Furthermore, actor Alec Baldwin is also sued in the wake of the fatal accident on the set of the film Rust by Serge Svetnoy, chief electrician on the set of Rust.

Svetnoy claims that the alleged negligence of the defendants caused him serious emotional distress after the incident, in which Baldwin discharged a weapon that was used for support, resulting in the death of Hutchins and the injury of Souza.

He claims that the bullet that went through both Hutchins and Souza almost touched him too, further claiming that he was the one who tried to comfort the cinematographer and keep her conscious after they hit her.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan mendoza, said it was “too early” to discuss the possible filing of charges.

“The investigation will continue and if the sheriff’s office determines during our investigation that a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed,” he said.

According to the documents, Baldwin was included because the actor and producer “he had a duty to other members of the team to handle the Colt revolver with reasonable care“.

“This duty required defendant Baldwin to check the Colt revolver with Halls as it was tampered with to ensure that it contained no live ammunition,” the documents read. “This duty further demanded that he handle the Colt Revolver as if it were loaded and refrain from targeting anyone.”

Furthermore, the documents state that the scene Baldwin was rehearsing at the time of the incident “did not require defendant Baldwin to fire the Colt revolver.”

On the production side, the lawsuit claims that Baldwin and other producers “tried to save money when hiring an insufficient number of crew members to safely handle accessories and firearms “, further alleging that they rejected requests for weapons training days.”