“If we do not show that the judge acted in bad faith, we have to accept what the one in the ring says”, the position of the CAS regarding the lawsuit that Colombia imposed for the result of the quarterfinal fight between Yuberjen Martínez and Ryomei Tanaka, which was rejected by the arbitration body that did not find in the evidence presented by COC the sufficient reasons to accept one of the four requests made to them, including that of repeating the bout. The two lawyers in charge of the case gave more details of the decision.

Félix Andrés Burgos Méndez and Luis Fernández, representatives in the case, confirmed what they asked for in the lawsuit. “We expressly ask for three things and an additional one at the hearing. 1: Triumph for Yuberjen Martínez, 2: repeat the fight, and 3: if the fight is not repeated, if Tanaka could not fight, let Yuberjen occupy that place “.

The lawyers made it clear that they wanted the entity to make a statement for the performance of the judges, but there was rejection by the International Olympic Committee. “We asked the CAS for a pronouncement on the integrity of the judges and in this case it seems that there is no integrity. It was a tough debate in the audience and the Olympic Committee strongly opposed it. “

Japanese Olympic Committee and the way Tanaka came out

The Japanese left the Arena Kokugikan in a wheelchair after finishing the fight with the Colombian, visibly injured by the three rounds. But from the host country’s Committee they ruled that the situation occurred because the boxer was dehydrated from the previous preparation for the fight.

“The argument of the Japanese Olympic Committee was that Tanaka decompensated due to dehydration and because he had to lose weight very quickly for the fight against Yuberjen. We argue that it was because of the beatings, that was part of the debate. “

How do you judge the TAS?

“There is a fundamental thing in the TAS, he has said ‘we are not better referees than the referee of each sport that is on the court, in this case of those in the ring. We are experts in law, not in boxing, so we cannot analyze whether a blow was low or not, that must be analyzed by the judge ‘”, the Colombian lawyers counted.

Burgos and Fernández also ruled that they did not have the probative material to argue an act of bad faith on the part of the five judges who qualified the fight. “We must see if the judges acted in good or bad faith, an act of evidence, As much as there are videos, we do not have proof that the judges who were in the fight incurred any disciplinary offense. We presume it, but for the TAS that is not enough, to show that we have to take a number of tests that we do not have. “

There is still no official part on the sanction of the judges

Although it was said that the judges had been sanctioned, the two lawyers affirmed that there is no official part that confirms this rumor and that for now all continue to practice. “Legally before the CAS, there was no official communication of a sanction to the judges.”

Miguel Anco Bobadilla from Peru, Gintaras Sniuksta from Lithuania, Tsogtgerel Tserenkhand from Mongolia, Carl Ruhen from Australia and Mohamen Besmi from Algeria, they were the judges of the combat, one of the most questioned was the Peruvian.