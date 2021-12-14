

Ethan Crumbley opened fire at a Michigan school where four students were killed.

Photo: OAKLAND COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE / .

Defenders and Guardians of Suspected Michigan Killer Ethan Crumbley They noted that the deadly school shooting was “an isolated incident.” and that his client had never had any problems before being accused of murder, furthermore They asked that he be transferred from prison to a juvenile center.

During a probable cause conference, Deborah H. McKelvy, who is Crumbley’s guardian ad litem told Judge Nancy T. Carniak: “I’m not being funny when I say this, but he could at least be in school.. I mean, there are things, he’s still 15 years old. There are certain things, many things, that you will not get in jail. I implore you, on his behalf, and what is best for him, that we allow him to return to the village. “

McKelvy and Crumbley’s defense attorneys, Amy Hopp and Paulette Loftin, wanted the 15-year-old to be transferred to the Oakland County Children’s Village; previously a judge had determined that the alleged teen killer belonged to a county jail.

In one of the most controversial statements, Loftin said the shooting at the school was “an isolated incident.” and that his client had never had a problem before being charged with the murder of the four teenagers who were killed in the attack.

Along with prosecutor Kelly Collins, prosecutor Marc Keast rebutted the references Crumbley’s defenders made on behalf of the defendant.

“Calling this an isolated incident, frankly, doesn’t do it justice. This was a mass murder at a school, judge. This was planned. It was premeditated, ”Keast said.

He also pointed out that Aldea de los Niños “was not a safe facility” and that “it has leaked in the recent past.” And he said he could not imagine the teenager there because of the charges against him after the High school shooting.

For her part, Judge Carniak said she considered Crumbley’s location to be “appropriate,” but was concerned if the defendant could hear adult prisoners from his cell.

“I will make sure that the defendant is neither seen nor heard with any other adult in jail,” Keast promised the judge.

The alleged perpetrator of this massacre, Crumbley spoke only a few times, and concisely while doing it, during the hearing.

Crumbley’s lawyers said they felt comfortable waiving the strict deadline to be able to review the discovery as prosecutors received and turned it over.

Finally a probable cause examination was rescheduled for January 7 which would originally take place on December 20.

