Now that we find ourselves living times of pandemic, unfortunately thousands of businesses around the world have been forced to close or, reduce expenses to try to survive, which leads the owners or bosses to make the decision of having to lay off staff.

This difficult situation is understandable when you are aware that the owner or boss of the site where you work has done everything to try to stay afloat and what you can expect if you find yourself in this unfortunate situation is that things are communicated to you personally and directly.

However, on social media A boss who has been labeled “terrible” has gone viral for having made the decision to fire nearly 900 employees by video call.

The company in question is called Better, is located in the United States and is a digital mortgage lending company. Unfortunately, before Christmas, they made the decision to thank about 9% of their staff, both working in the country and in India, according to the TechCrunch portal.

In the video that went viral particularly on Twitter, its CEO, Vishal Garg, can be seen leading the massive virtual meeting in which he would deliver the bad news.

“I come to you without great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it to survive and hopefully we can continue to prosper and fulfill our mission … If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is getting laid off. His employment here is terminated with immediate effect, ”Garg is heard saying.

According to the aforementioned web portal, the cause of this massive layoff in Better is due to the fact that the company fears that the mortgage market will be affected after 18 months of rapid expansion, in addition to that the company wants to offer real estate services.

As expected, in social networks the criticisms of the company did not wait, but especially towards the CEO, who they accused of not having the courage to communicate the news in a more personal way with each employee.

