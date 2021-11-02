11/02/2021 at 12:15 CET

.

Less than two weeks after the case of fascist gestures exchanged between Lazio’s eagle coach and some team fans, the Roman club is involved in a new matter linked to radical positions, this time with an open controversy with France, whose government he called the lacial fans “violent and fascist.”

The French Government prohibited, by decision of the Ministry of the Interior, the access of Lazio fans to all its territory from this Wednesday to Thursday, the eve and day of the Europa League match against Marseille, respectively, considering it high risk due to the violent and fascist customs of the visiting fans.

“Individual or group trips, with all kinds of means of transport, by French highways, ports and airports, are prohibited to Lazio fans”, the note from the French Ministry of the Interior states, in which the ” repeated violent behavior by some fans around stadiums and in city centers “and the” fascist gestures they usually exchange. “

Also remembered are the fights recorded in the last confrontation between Marseille and Lazio at the Velodrome, in 2018, when four people were injured in clashes between some 200 fans of the two clubs.

In this case, although the ban on access to Lazio fans was not surprising, as it had already happened two weeks ago in the first round match between these two clubs, the Roman club published a blunt statement demanding explanations. of the French government for “the way” in which it communicated its decisions.

“What is surprising is the way in which this ban was applied at the national level and its unjustifiable motivations. Lazio cannot accept gratuitous offenses to all the ‘biancoceleste’ fans and to the club itself, which always fought with concrete actions against the behaviors violent and discriminatory, inside and outside the stadiums, “the note reads.

“We hope that the French institutions clarify what happened and that our authorities take a clear position against trivial statements that should outrage all Italians, regardless of whether they are Lazio fans or not,” he adds.

The Roman team also recalled the recent cases of fights between Marseille fans against those of Galatasaray in a recent match with that Turkish team in the Europa League.

For now Francesco Lollobrigida, from the far-right party Fratelli d’Italia, was the first politician to take a position, assuring that “such a deal should be dedicated to terrorists” and that the French authorities “tarnish the image of the capital of Italy.”

The Lazio fans have been repeatedly linked to fascist behavior, also in recent months.

The last case was that of Lazio’s eagle trainer, the Spanish Juan Bernabé, who was suspended by the club after appearing in some videos recorded in the Olympic stadium in which he exchanged fascist gestures with various fans, while chants were heard in favor of the dictator Benito Mussolini.

Last summer, some Lazio fans threatened their recent signing, the Albanian Elseid hysaj, for singing a communist song in the locker room at a time of celebration: “Hysaj worm, Lazio is fascist, “they wrote on a banner hanging in the Italian capital.

Four years ago, some ultras from the capital club left some stickers with a photomontage on the south end of the Olympic Stadium that showed Anne Frank with the Roma shirt, whose aim was to insult her rivals.

They alluded to the young Jewish woman who, between June 1942 and August 1944, remained hidden with her family in a house in Amsterdam, until she was denounced and transferred to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died of typhus at the beginning of 1945, and which is known worldwide for the newspaper he wrote.

Lazio always strongly condemned such attitudes, which, however, continue to involve their entity and damage their image at the national and international level.