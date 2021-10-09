Figure of James bond It has been played by great actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan, but Daniel Craig is the one who has attracted the most attention. To begin with, when the actor was chosen for the role, many fans considered that he did not fit, and although no one doubted his acting abilities, there was a lot of controversy because of his physique. 007: Casino Royale – 95% ended up clearing up the doubts and to date it is considered one of the best deliveries of the entire franchise. Now that Craig says goodbye to the character in No Time to Die – 83%, new comments have been generated around his figure.

The actor may not have looked much like the classic Bond written by Ian Fleming, but Craig worked very well to update the character. The previous installments ended up becoming a parody of the genre, and although they are recognized and appreciated as part of the saga, it was clear that they were falling far behind when compared to others. The James bond Today it feels more vulnerable, less superficial, and that helped the action moments take on another meaning and make them much more entertaining.

But to the actor from Between Navajas y Secretos – 100% also had to live a very particular situation. For some years now, feminist movements have sought more representation in film and television. There is increasing recognition of women screenwriters and directors, and not just popular actresses. This caused a wave of comments about how the female figure is presented in the cinema and what can be done with those characters considered misogynistic.

James bond received many attacks from this front, as the films are known to show the agent’s casual hook-ups with the so-called Bond Girls, who only existed as occasional sex figures. For Craig’s films, a more meaningful participation of women was requested and now that the actor is leaving the role, there was much talk about putting a female version. The truth is that this particular Bond already showed a different interaction with his colleagues. 007’s relationship with Vesper (Eva Green), as well as his betrayal, marked the protagonist and made him much more cautious and somewhat cynical, which is shown time and again in the relationship he has with Madeleine Swann, played by Léa Seydoux .

It is precisely Lea Seydoux who now claims that the Bond of Daniel Craig he totally distances himself from the others, since he is a feminist. In an interview for The AVClub, the actress was questioned about the actor’s legacy in this franchise and she replied:

[Daniel Craig] It really changed the character, who was a misogynist, into a feminist, which is very important. He made all the characters more interesting and added complexity to the film. And not only as entertainment, but also how beautifully they are filmed, and now they have become really interesting movies visually, but also in the depth that they have.

It is known that, in addition to the producers, Craig was also interested in putting a twist on the character, which was quite necessary. Before, action films could be superficial and leave all-powerful protagonists who always found a way to win, but in recent years the genre has changed a lot and the audience now expects to feel more empathy with the heroes, and for this they are owed feel vulnerable, deep and imperfect.

Luckily, so far there are no real plans to switch to James bond by a woman, but this does not mean that the creators rule out writing better female characters. For example in No time to die We are introduced to a new agent played by Lashana Lynch, who could easily appear in other installments or have her own spin-off. In fact, it is quite important that James bond remain a man, it is much better to have an evolved and current character than one who changes due to public pressure.

