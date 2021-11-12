

Romario present in the Congress of Brazil in his functions as senator for the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Photo: EVARISTO SA / . / .

Former footballer and senator Romario, champion, scorer and best player in the 1994 US World Cup with the Brazilian team, on Thursday he became the first former athlete in the country to preside over the National Congress of Brazil.

The former player of clubs such as the Spanish Barcelona and Valencia, elected in 2014 as a senator for the state of Rio de Janeiro, he assumed the interim presidency of the Senate on Wednesday and this Thursday he had to preside over a joint session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with which he became head of one of the three powers of Brazil for a day.

Romario, in his capacity as second vice president and third in the line of succession, will serve as interim president of the Senate until November 16 Due to the fact that the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the vice president, Marcelo Ramos, traveled to Glasgow to participate in activities of the COP26 Climate Summit.

“Nothing more symbolic than, in the month of black conscience, the chair of president of this Parliament is occupied by a black, a fighter, a person from the favela, a Brazilian in his best essence, “said the former footballer in a brief speech he gave when assuming the joint session of both chambers.

Jamais imaginei, na minha infância no Jacarezinho, who would conquer both our fields, politics and life. And nothing + symbolic that, no more black consciousness, assumes the head of the President of the Senate a black, a face that I see from the favela, a Brazilian in his melhor essence. – Romário (@RomarioOnze) November 10, 2021

Romario, who was elected by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) but is currently a member of the right-wing Liberal Party (PL), He highlighted in the speech his humble origins and his poor childhood before starting his career as a footballer.

“I thank the Brazilian people for being here. Count on me to conduct the work in the most democratic way possible ”, ensured the scorer who won the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and the titles of the America’s Cup in 1989 and 1997 and the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1997.

Romario entered politics in 2010, when he was elected deputy for his native state of Rio de Janeiro, and in 2014 he took another step in that race and obtained a seat in the Senate, which he maintains until today and which he aspires to renew in the legislative elections of October next year.

