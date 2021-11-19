11/19/2021 at 17:48 CET

Leo Messi It has been a before and after in Ligue 1. After his signing for Paris Saint-Germain, the best in the history of the beautiful game has managed to take the French league to another level, showing – once again – the reason why it is number one. An impact, within the reach of very few or practically no one, apart from the genius of Rosario.

Before his arrival in France, the Ligue 1 had been suffering, despite the money from PSG. Audiences were declining and the French league was losing more and more interest among spectators and football fans. until Leo I arrive. Then everything changed, like a kind of “Month (s) ías”, the Parisian ’30’ resurrected and elevated the French league to Olympus, to such an extent that even now France can compete with the leagues of Italy, Germany, Spain and England, a fact that before the arrival of Messi it was unthinkable.

In this sense, the French newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ has revealed with figures the ‘boom’ that Ligue Une has experienced since the signing of Leo, ensuring that only in europe, audiences have grown 75% compared to last season. Furthermore, if this same data is extrapolated to the continents of Asia or Africa, this explosion reaches figures of up to 80% growth in television audiences.

Although Ligue 1 is still behind the Premier, Serie A, Bundesliga and LaLiga, it is France who more has grown in percentage terms this season due to the arrival of a Lionel Andrés Messi which is called to take Ligue Une to a point of economic boom never seen before in the Gallic country.