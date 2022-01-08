01/08/2022

Act. At 12:28 CET

Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique Marseille is still sweet in Ligue 1. After being ranked second in the domestic championship, the team defeated Bordeaux on the road for the first time in 44 years in this competition.

44 – Marseille won their first Ligue 1 game at Bordeaux since October 1977 (2-1), thus ending a 44-year drought and 36 games against this opponent away from home without success (D15 L21). Finally. #FCGBOM pic.twitter.com/4eCShRgbbp – OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 7, 2022

The Gauls, who have signed 10 wins, six draws and only three defeats in the 2021/22 edition so far, put an end to a 36-match winless streak: 21 losses and 15 draws since October 1977.

The Marseille team won (0-1) by the minimum with a goal from Ünder in the first half and they confirm their good form: They are in second place in the table, 10 points behind the almighty PSG of Mauricio Pochettino, the great candidate for the title.

Sampaoli’s hand reverses the crisis

Since the Argentine took command of Olympique Marseille, the club has left behind a sporting crisis that made it flirt with relegation places last season, something that set off one of the most incendiary hobbies in French football.

With a defined style of play and some pieces such as Ünder, Payet or Saliba being totally decisive in the development of the team, the French team faces the second part of the season with two objectives: secure a Champions place and play a good role in the Conference League, where they lost third place in the Europa League group stage.