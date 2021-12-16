12/16/2021 at 12:05 CET

The Olympique Marseille coach, Jorge Sampaoli, is the one with the best average of points (1.76) has achieved in the French team in the XXI century. After taking the reins last March 2021, the coach has achieved 16 victories, 12 draws and six defeats in 34 official matches.

The Argentine, who took office at a time of absolute crisis, stands on the same record as Didier Deschamps, who led a total of 163 games, and ahead of his predecessors, Nasser Larguet, with 1.11 points, and André Villas-Boas, with 1.67 points.

It has also done better than Rudi García (1.68), Franck Passi (1.53), Míchel (1.48), Marcelo Bielsa (1.68), José Anigo (1.50), Élie Baup (1.58), Eric Gerets (1.74), Albert Emon (1.60), Jean Fernandez ( 1.74), Philippe Troussier (1.30), Tomislav Ivic (1.75), Javier Clemente (1.20), Abel Braga (1.13) and Bernard Casoni (1.04), who have led OM during the 21st century:

Sweet moment in Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille is going through a good time in the French domestic championship. With one game less, the Marseillais are in second place with 32 points, one more than Rennes. He has achieved nine victories, five draws and three defeats and remains 13 points behind PSG.

Sampaoli’s team has the third highest budget in the competition with a total of 125 million euros, just behind PSG (€ 480M) and AS Monaco (€ 170M). Olympique Lyon, with 122 million euros, and LOSC Lille, with 75 million, complete the top 5 of Ligue 1.