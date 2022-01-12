01/12/2022 at 17:46 CET

The ‘Jornal Record’ has published a new installment of the conversations of the former president of the Benfica, Luis Filipe Vieira. In this case, these are talks that the manager of the Lisbon team had with the former Atlético de Madrid player, Diego Costa to try to undertake his signing and that the Brazilian Hispanic set course for Lisbon.

As it is heard in the conversations that both parties had, the way of negotiating on the part of the former president of the Benfica, which affirms to Diego Costa that he has already made a lot of money and that what you have to do is go to Lisbon to train and then you would see what the contract could offer you.

“Until the end of the season, I’m even ashamed to tell you what I can offer you, we have already exceeded the entire budget … For next season my idea is that you prepare here and then you decide: ‘Look, I want to stay here, what is the best proposal you can make me? ” Scallop in the recordings.

The former president begins the conversation by saying to Costa: “So, do you want to come here to start training and start playing, put that leather in order, or what? You no longer need to earn a lot of money …“. What Coast he answers that that option would not benefit you at all, as It would put in danger that he could sign for another team for a more interesting amount for him. The former president then, wields him that it is impossible to pay him the money he has been collecting and that to make room for him he would have to sell to several players at the end of the season.

Even so, Vieira agrees to put on the table an amount for training with Benfica with the possibility of playing until the end of the season, putting aside a conversation for later to sign a contract for the 21-22 season. Before hanging up, Scallop insists on Coast in what already the important thing should not be money and he assures him that in Lisbon he will be very happy. The rest is history.