The Christmas in the world it is celebrated in many different ways, because for each culture the December 25th it has different meanings and traditions.

The religious festivals have been adapted to each country, where popular beliefs and rituals have been mixed with the Christmas spirit, giving way to a series of strange seasonal customs.

Related news

Some are fun, others are bizarre and one or another even becomes terrifying, these are some of the weirdest and most peculiar Christmas rituals in the world.

Kidnapping parents in exchange for gifts (former Yugoslavia)

Yes, this is how you read it. The territories of the former Yugoslavia have a very curious Christmas ritual that takes place two weeks before December 25. There, children have a tradition of tying their mothers, singing typical songs to them and demanding gifts in exchange for their freedom. Days later they repeat the strategy, but now with their parents.

So it could be said that these little ones are the first children in the world to receive their gifts.

13 days of gifts in shoes (Iceland)

Have you ever heard of yules or jólasveinarnir? In Icelandic folklore, they are pixies that live in the mountains. Tradition dictates that during the thirteen days before Christmas, these beings must go down to the houses and leave gifts on the children’s shoes.

Of course, the children who behaved well during the year will receive a good gift, but if they have been bad then the only thing they will find is a potato.

Hide the brooms (Norway)

This is one of the most widespread beliefs in the Nordic countries. Legend has it that all witches and diabolical spirits come out of their hiding places on Christmas Eve, so to scare them away, families keep their brooms before going to sleep, so that these beings cannot seize them and thus move from one place to another. .

The burning of the devil (Guatemala)

Every December 7, Guatemalans celebrate the burning of the devil, a celebration that, strangely, marks the beginning of the Christmas season. The ritual consists of cleaning and removing all old or broken objects from the house and then burning them and thus ending the evil spirits.

At the end, the ashes are swept up with a straw broom and holy water is thrown.

Photo: .

Cobwebs on Christmas trees (Ukraine)

In Ukraine they have one of the strangest and most fascinating traditions. Instead of using glitter, ribbons or spheres, the Christmas decorations are… a bit unusual: as if Halloween has never ended, here the Christmas trees are decorated with cobwebs. The reason? They are considered a symbol of luck.

The flying spoon (Slovakia and Ukraine)

This is without a doubt one of the funniest rituals. In certain regions of Slovakia and Ukraine, at the beginning of Christmas Eve, the head or head of the family must throw a spoonful of “loksa” at the ceiling, it is one of the typical meals that are usually prepared for these dates, which is made of bread and seed.

It is believed that the more food that sticks to the ceiling, the more abundant it will be next year.

Krampus, the Christmas Devil (Austria, Hungary, Germany)

In Central Europe there is one of the most terrifying traditions of Christmas and that is that in these places there is an antagonistic character of Santa Claus called Krampus, a demonic-looking creature that is half goat and has long horns.

Legend has it that Krampus captures misbehaved children in his sack and takes them with him. So that day, the streets of the towns and cities are filled with disguised men who can scare more than one.

Photo: Pixabay?

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

bnaj