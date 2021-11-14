Well they say that the best friend of man is the dog, but many times the human being has also been consecrated as a great support of the canines that need it most.

It is no secret to anyone that today, many couples around the world have opted for having a family with puppies and not with children because they have found true love in their pets.

Although many have criticized this new union or role that pets play in thousands of homes worldwide, for many others they have become part of their respective families.

Each of the moments have been shared through social networks, and many of them have fallen in love with more than one with their cute witticisms or with their intelligence.

Such is the case of a puppy that has shown that no disability is going to limit or prevent you from having a happy life.

Deaf puppy who understands with signs

It was through the famous Chinese video platform, TikTok, where the story of a cute puppy who has a disability but has still managed to be happy went viral.

The puppy has become very popular on TikTok. Photo: TikTok / cotufaloca

As in the case of humans, problems do not distinguish and no matter how innocent the living being becomes, many times they have to deal with some limitations that sometimes they do not understand.

And it is that they have been the owners of this beautiful dog, who have been in charge of making life as normal as possible even though it is deaf.

the puppy has been a novelty on the video platform. Photo: TikTok / cotufaloca

It was on TikTok that the videos of “Cotufa”, a deaf puppy, began to go viral that moved users by understanding the sign language taught by its owners.

It is in the short clips where the canine is seen obeying each of its owner’s instructions based on signs that she has already taught him.

Its owner started doing some tests. Photo: TikTok / cotufaloca

In one of them you can see the cocker spaniel dog, reacting to the sign language of its owner when she announces that “daddy is here”, and immediately you can see how the pet runs in his direction.

It should be noted that the owner also shared how she realized her deafness, as it was not something they knew, but rather they noticed when they made a lot of noise like clapping and the puppy did not respond.

They have tried to give you a happy life. Photo: TikTok / cotufaloca

Thousands of users of the platform have taken the time to applaud how great they are, as they assure that without the love and support that exists between them, the deaf puppy would have had endless difficulties.

And it is that throughout the clips, it is seen how the owners take the time to teach him some signs so that the puppy has a good quality of life as well as comfortable and “normal”.

Fans have applauded the owners for treating him well. Photo: TikTok / cotufaloca

