In recent years, a band of Mazatlan origin has established itself as one of the great references of ranchera music and proof of this was its participation in the Latin Grammy.

Eduan Caz and the rest of the members of Grupo Firme have known very well how to be crowned within ranchera music, since this 2021 has been one of their greatest opportunities.

Not only his awards within the Latin music awards, or his triumphant entry into the Billboard Hot 100, or his alliance with Maluma to release a new single, but his interpretive quality is what has stolen the hearts of the fans.

It should be noted that all fans have expressed concern when the 27-year-old famous vocalist announced his temporary hiatus to rest and spend time with his family.

The singer will spend the holidays with his family and then return to work. Photo: IG / eduincaz

And it is that through social networks, the singer always surprises his followers with tender and romantic photos next to his children and his wife Daisy Anahy.

In recent days, Caz’s wife has been identified as the culprit for the star’s sudden decision, but what they do not know is that she will continue working in her own businesses, because like her husband, she plans to leave an estate to her children when they grow up.

The couple always shows love through social media. Photo: IG / anahydpg

Love story between Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy

The couple has a 12-year love story, and today their relationship has spread across social networks and thousands of followers have applauded the complicity and support between them.

The young people met at school, and although many claimed that it was a simple love of youth, today they are still together and more in love than ever.

After a few years of dating, they got married in 2015, and just a year later they welcomed their first son, Gerardo, filling the couple’s home with love.

Without a doubt they have created a beautiful family.

anahydpg

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple decided to give themselves a new chance, and decided to enlarge the family in 2020, when little Geraldine arrived, who was recently baptized.

Eduin Caz’s wife’s business

It is worth mentioning that the times when the woman took care of the children and waited for the husband to arrive are in the past, and the singer’s wife has her own money.

Daisy Anahy has had to learn to live with the fame of her husband, but at 28 years of age, Eduin Caz’s wife, is not only a housewife and a mother, but is also an influencer.

Through her social networks, the young woman has become an influencer of makeup and different brands of beauty products and continuously offers some discounts from brands that they use.

The young woman has proven to be a true fashionista.

anahydpg

On Instagram, the young woman has 1.6 million followers, who are always on the lookout for each of the videos in which she recommends a beauty product or technique.

Women have always promoted the body positive, which is why in recent months it has become the image of a girdle brand, as it was a product that helped her after the birth of her second child.

It is no secret to anyone that Daisy underwent an aesthetic operation to shape her body to her liking, after her second pregnancy, so she had to use this garment that she now shows in her networks.

She has tried to make her own fame away from her husband.

anahydpg

And it is that like a whole millennial, Eduin Caz’s wife found the formula of many young people to make money through social networks, because she shares her taste for makeup, new trends, brand clothes.



