There are still a few days for the wise men. And with them, the arduous task of wrapping gifts. It seems like a lie, but wrap a simple box on a nice paper can become the most frustrating task of Christmas. If sending a rocket to the Moon seems easier than wrapping a Pérez Reverte book in glossy paper, these Instagram accounts They will teach you to wrap anything you can imagine without having to sacrifice your mental health.

The importance of wrapping a gift well

During the last Christmas, the gifts I made to my family and partner could be classified directly as churros (they may be called porras in your town, but we are not going to enter into that debate here today). The intention of the gifts was good and the little things I gave away were worth their money and well thought out. But the packaging… I don’t want to share images so as not to hurt your sensibilities. In my family they took photos of my gifts to laugh a little at me, but at least, my Kings were wrapped with paper, and not with the Amazon box itself, which was the strategy that my father took. His decision was much more shabby, but he received a harvest of criticism much less than the cane that was given to me for my churrorregalos.

Well, this year I have proposed that the same thing does not happen to me again. I refuse to think that wrapping a gift is such a complicated thing. To avoid a new humiliation, I began to investigate how you can easily wrap a gift and without dedicating a whole night to the feat. What have I found? Well, a lot of Instagram accounts that are dedicated to just that, to teach creative ways to wrap gifts. I doubt that you who are reading me are as useless as I am wrapping gifts, but it can also help you to know all these tricks.

The best Instagram accounts to learn how to wrap gifts

Become an expert wrapping gifts with these beads and surprise everyone at Reyes.

Craft iCON (@craft_icon)

If you don’t know where to start, this account will show you the basic principles of the science behind gift wrap. In general, in this profile they usually publishr various crafts, and it is when Christmas is approaching when they dedicate the month to making publications about curious ways to wrap gifts.

Craft Icon | Instagram

Merve AKMAN (@cilgin_fikirlerr)

This account is more focused on wrapping gifts for kids. The main theme of the profile is decoration and the «do it yourself» concept, but we are also going to learn about it.rear very cool wrappers with shapes of animals, fruits and characters for the little ones.

Cilgin Fikirlerr | Instagram

Aybüke Eren DIY (@ labor.hobi)

This girl is a decoration specialist and has several accounts on Instagram. In this profile you are going to teach wrap normal gifts, like boxes, shirts or even gift cards. The account is also packed with tricks to create your own Christmas crafts. However, what is most cool is his way of teaching you how turn a normal wrapper into something really original creating accordions, flowers or even volumes and braids with the paper itself.

Labor Hobi | Instagram

His other account is labor.dekor, where he also teaches gift wrapping tricks.

Labor Dekor | Instagram

The Gift Wrapping Queen (@janemeans)

Once you have controlled how to handle the paper and scissors, this profile will serve as inspiration to create any kind of wrapper you can think of. Jane dedicates her account exclusively to gift packaging (yes, year-round) and their feed is a visual delight, so take a good look at it for ideas.

Janemeans | Instagram