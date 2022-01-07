01/07/2022 at 12:05 CET

Skiing is a sport that tests us on every descent. In this context, whether you want to start, or want to improve in the world of skiing or, simply, learn a new modality, Grandvalira Resorts has different options that are sure to fit every need. And the best way to enjoy the mountains is sliding through the snow with safety and knowledge.

Training programs for the little ones Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís offer a wide range of children’s programs of different durations that combine learning and technical improvement of skiing or snowboarding with the game always as a basic element.

The Jardín de Nieve is a space designed for boys and girls from 3 to 6 years old, which allows them to play while learning the first concepts of skiing in a closed and safe environment, and with specialized instructors to assist them with the maximum care and attention. It is also possible to start snowboarding from the age of 3 thanks to the methodology Burton riglet, an innovative and progressive program that unites the circuits of dynamic games of physical and balance exercises, and designed to make initiation easy and safe.

Although, without a doubt, the most complete option for the little ones is the Kids Program, a complete program that combines classes with activities and animation, with which they will also meet the magical characters of the station. Classes are held in the snow gardens in the Canillo, El Tarter and Soldeu sectors, and in the Snow Tubbing or Snake Gliss. These programs also take place in the children’s circuits of the Mon

The most assiduous skiers will be able to take advantage of the Seasonal School, a flexible and quality program that goes beyond specific days of skiing and seeks continuity throughout the season. It combines skiing and other disciplines with a playful environment and respect for the environment.

But the classes are not just for the little ones. Grandvalira also has options for adults, both for those beginners who want to start snowboarding or skiing, as well as for intermediate levels and experts who want to perfect the technique or learn a new modality such as Freeride or the Freestyle, modalities that require prior knowledge.

The staff of monitors that work in Grandvalira are multilingual instructors, with great experience and specialized in the different disciplines of snow sport, who work with a common training method tested after More than 50 years of experience and which is based on three lines of work: learning while enjoying practice, comprehensive training of body and mind and respect for the environment and the environment.

Top Class: the most exclusive school service

With the Top Class service, available both in Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís, customers will improve their ski in a revolutionary way and from the hand of the best instructors in the school. It is a completely personalized service with which you can make video-corrections and which, in addition, allows you to enjoy added comforts such as changing rooms, the exclusive Top Class room, VIP parking or having a preferential reservation at the different restaurant points.

Specialized schools and adapted skiing

This year the Ordino Arcalís resort has created the Freeride Academy for the the country’s new off-piste skiing talents. It is a project designed so that all those young people who want to start, train or improve in the freeride modality can do a practice in complete safety and accompanied by experienced and qualified instructors.

On the other hand, in the Grandvalira Race Center offers a program aimed at the specialization of knowledge of alpine skiing, very focused on high competition, led by the former Andorran skier Santi Lopez. This service takes advantage of the large infrastructures that the resort has, approved by the International Ski Federation (FIS) and has professional training material.

Also, all people with some functional diversity will be able to learn to ski and enjoy the snow or improve their technique with adapted ski classes.