Despite having started his acting career at a very young age, at the hands of one of the most recognized actors in Mexican golden cinema, Andrés Soler, when he was only six years old, Marie Antoinette of the Snows met the honeys of fame several years later.

It was in 1973 when the comedian and producer Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as “Chespirito” opted for one of the projects that to this day are recognized worldwide: “El Chavo del Ocho”.

The famous comedy series was placed as one of the favorites by Mexican families, and it was at that time that María Antonieta de las Nieves gave life to “The chilindrina”.

Over 10 years, the actress gave life to the tender and rebellious girl of the famous “Neighborhood”, program that filled Bolaños and Nieves with fame and fortune, but their relationship was very fractured.

Some time after María Antonieta left the program, she managed to register the famous character of “Chilindrina” in her name, so “Chespirito” could not exploit it again.

None of the celebrities spoke again, and until the day of the death of the actor, some problems began with the widow of “Chespirito”, Florinda Meza, known for her role as “Mrs. Florinda “.

And the actress’s fame is due to the famous character, and now, she has raised the name of “La chilindrina” to another more international level.

El Chavo del Ocho crossed the Mexican border thanks to his fame. Photo: YouTube

It is worth mentioning that at some point in her career, the currently 70-year-old actress shared that she suffered severe health problems from having to bandage her breasts for several years.

However, he continues to welcome the famous character with a lot of love and affection, as he assures that without her he would be nothing in the artistic world, and that has had great results.

“La Chilindrina” receives an award from the Guinness Records

It is a recognition that was made to the Mexican comedy star for his longevity in the artistic world, since his character is one of the most loved and recognized worldwide.

“With great honor, Guinness World Records certifies María Antonieta de las Nieves ‘La Chilindrina’ with the title of record for the professional career of an actress playing the same child character”.

The actress could not wait to share this great achievement with her thousands of followers. Photo. IG / lachilindrina_oficial

Hence, the star of “Chavo del Ocho”He could not bear the surprise and happiness that he immediately used his social networks to share the recognition they have given him.

“Thank you Guinness World Records for the title of the record: the actress with the longest professional career playing the same child character (48 years and 261 days),” he wrote on his Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that the career of “The chilindrina”Goes much further than his time on the“ Chespirito ”programs, since he also featured his own television project, as well as some special appearances such as with the Hollywood actor, Eugenio Derbez.

Some time later he started with “The circus of La Chilindrina” and he was able to take his tent to different parts of the American continent for more than 30 years, and is currently on a farewell tour, as he will say goodbye to the character that has become his legacy.



