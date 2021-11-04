The loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the final playoffs was a heavy blow to Damian Lillard. So much so that the Blazers point guard seriously considered leaving Portland. Not because of his lack of love for a franchise and a city in which he has spent his entire career, ten seasons with it, but because of the feeling that he did not do what was necessary from the offices to, at least, be in a position to caress the ring.

“I knew the whole time it was a Trail Blazer, but obviously after that playoff loss I thought: ‘We have to do something to show that we are actually trying to win“Lillard tells Yahoo Sports. “There are so many teams in the league… some want to tank (lose to get a good draft position), others just want to be a playoff team and see if they can make things interesting. And then some have the mentality of winning a championship. “

“So I was in the position where I was wondering if we were really trying to win a championship. I want to be part of something where winning is everyone’s mission. He asks my team, ‘Is that what we’re really trying to do? What do we do to show that this is what we really want to do? ‘ Those were my questions and I presented them that way, ”continues the point guard.

The Lakers, on stage

And, faced with so much doubt, the Lakers appeared. More specifically LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the main stars of the franchise. Lillard traveled to Los Angeles in the summer to record the new single (‘We The Ones’) from his fourth studio album entitled “Different On Levels You Lord Allow.”

During his time in California, Lillard attended a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces… and LeBron was there too. The two greeted each other and James invited his co-star in Space Jam II to have lunch at his house.. Lillard accepted and upon reaching the King’s residence he also met Davis. The three ate and talked about the season that had just ended. On the reality of Lillard in Portland and on the transition of LeBron and Davis to Los Angeles, where they won a ring during the Walt Disney bubble year in Orlando (Florida).

“Bron asked me what I was thinking about my situation and I told him what I’m saying: I just want to be in a position to win it all. He painted me what the painting would be like if I left.He didn’t tell me to come to Los Angeles and he didn’t tell me anything that I didn’t know what it would be like (to be in the Lakers with them). I told: ‘I know if I played with you it would work because of my skill set, because of who I am and what they are like, “Lillard told Yahoo Sports, who expressed doubts about being part of a super team:”I don’t know if it’s the way I want to go”.

“I’m sure it would be great to play with LeBron and AD and doing it in a big market, but as attractive as it sounds and as fun as it is, I don’t feel in my heart that that’s what I am or where I belong. And one thing I want to emphasize is that this decision was not made out of comfort. I’m not afraid of being out of my comfort zone because I’m going to live here when I’m done playing independently. I made my decision based on what I really want to do, ”he says.

The conversation lasted an hour and a half. He was not innocent: the Lakers were privately considering the options of getting one of the best players in the NBA, six times all star, six times part of the best team in the League and a member of the 75 best players in the NBA.

Lillard and Portland

Lillard’s departure from Portland will be a recurring theme as the months go by. On the way to 32 years, the point guard faces the first of the four years of his new contract with the Blazers of 176 million dollars, from 39 to 48 of his last year with player option. A season, this one, that has not started well for the team (3-5) or for him: he is at 19.5 points on average, his lowest level since his rookie year, with 23.4% from triple, something never seen in his NBA career.

However, not everything is sporty on the Lillard stage. The Oakland player has 60 family members in Portland, who come every night to watch him play at the Moda Center and with whom he dines or does barbecues. It is a vital issue in your life. Moving would mean disrupting the life of a large part of his family, something that he places among his priorities. “They encouraged me not to make a decision based on them. He would say to me, ‘We’re going to be fine.’ But I know they said it not to be selfish. If there is anyone in this League who moves to the rhythm of his own drum, that is me ”.