After five losses in a row, which is said soon, and the frustrated reaction at Christmas against the Nets (with the barrage of fierce criticism of Russell Westbrook), the Lakers at least won in Houston (123-132). That, as things are, it is not little. Because (17-18 now), with COVID making holes in the rotation, the transparent defense without Anthony Davis (who has weeks left due to a knee injury) and the schedule about to get drastically steep, the only objective is to add victories so that the playoff berth is not really up in the air. As incredible as it may seem (to those who do not see this team play, at least). It helps that this year’s West is very little and that play-in opens the hairpin to tenth place. But that is the harsh reality.

And, according to that, it is worth the victory. Even if it smells of battles won before the great war was lost, if it even presents itself. But okay. In an equally bad game it will end as it will end, it has some value to tip the balance in favor from 115-115 with four minutes to go, another final on the wire for a team that does very little to save bad drinks, with a paper defense that did not allow him to live quietly even when he opened a small gap at the beginning of the last quarter (92-103). Without Davis and without Ariza, even without Reaves, the Lakers have very serious problems not receiving points on almost every possession. Also of some Rockets (10-25 now) that recovered a recognizable format although Jae’Sean Tate, DJ Augustin and Garrison Matthews were still missing. Without anyone doing too much because the opposite team did not add, the game came to an equal end. And there LeBron James sentenced.

Tomorrow he turns 37 and has, in his nineteenth season, more life in the NBA than outside of it. Literally. But LeBron, after his problems at the beginning of the course (ankle, abs…), has picked up pace and seems as good as ever, or almost. At least in a version similar to the best the Lakers have seen, that of the 2020 Finals MVP. Already as a center for all purposes, from the initial jump, two courses after being a pure point guard and maximum assistant in the NBA and, according to himself, for the first time in that position in an official and sustained manner in his entire career. LeBron is good for everything and thus, with the advantages that he generates from the position of five, at least the Lakers scored with fluidity (and help from the very soft Rockets, little stitched) and saved the night. After a third blank quarter, LeBron added 14 points in the last one, 10 in the 100 seconds that closed the game, including a poster mate after Westbrook’s assist. And the Lakers won. Without showing off, but …

LeBron (at his highest points average since the 2009-10 season: 27.4) finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists with 11/19 shooting. It is his third triple-double of a season in which In the last five games he has always exceeded 30 points and averages 34.4, 10 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Eternal youth. More: he surpassed 36,000 points in his career in Texas, the third he has achieved after Karl Malone (already close: 36,928) and the eternal Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). It has been, over the years, the youngest to reach every thousand rounds between 1,000 and 36,000. In all: 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000… all. And it is the only player with more than 36,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists, basically because it is also the only one with, for example, 27,000 + 7,000 + 7,000. If everything runs its normal course, he will retire as the only one with more than 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. Partly because, between the ages of 35 and 37, he is able to go from point guard to center after having almost always been a forward. Since those 35, by the way, he has five triple-doubles (with this one) of at least 30 points. There are only two others in the entire history of the League.

With rude mistakes (a shot to the upper edge of the board, a failed mate already in the last quarter …), Westbrook obviously improved his disastrous Christmas display and contributed: 24 + 12 + 10, his seventh triple-double of the course and the third time two Lakers teammates have reached TD in the same game: Magic Johnson-Kareem, LeBron-Lonzo Ball and now Lebron-Westbrook. The point guard was less wrong at the end, put positive things in the balance and accompanied LeBron’s final show, which counted on his side with points from Malik Monk (25), Bradley (14) and a brilliant Carmelo Anthony: 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 4/8 in triples, including the one that secured the win.

At 116-117, the Lakers challenge canceled the goaltending to LeBron that would have put the Rockets ahead. Then, Carmelo hit three (116-120) and froze some Rockets who played in streaks, supported by the return of Kevin Porter Jr (22 points, 9 assists) and Jalen Green (24 points, 4 assists). Nine triples between the two and more young production: of the four from the last first round of the draft, Sengun (10 points) and Cristopher (14) also added. The only one who did not have minutes was Usman Garuba. Christian Wood finished at 22 + 6, Eric Gordon with 13 points and the Rockets lost the fifth straight game and the seventh of the last eight. They have fallen three times now (0-3) against these Lakers who almost everyone wins. They’re not that much worse, but only one of them has LeBron James. And, many times, that alone explains the end result of games like this. That’s how it’s been in the NBA for the last 19 years …

