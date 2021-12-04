The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James breaks the be quiet about him coronavirus on the NBA after missing a game.

After the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Friday, LeBron James had the opportunity to express his feelings about being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for two days after what turned out to be a COVID false positive. 19 test.

LeBron, as his cautious tweet on Wednesday suggested, was unhappy with the ordeal.

“Besides being able to go to my boys’ game last night … pretty confused and frustrated, angry,” he said of his strange week. “Just not being able to do anything. I haven’t been able to do anything but sit in the house since I got back on Monday night. All the way until they cleared me about four in the afternoon yesterday. And this morning was the first time I had a chance to touch a basketball since Sunday’s game against Detroit. “

LeBron then specified why he was angry about the process, which forced him to miss the Lakers’ win over the Sacramento Kings.

“The fact that I had a negative result first and my second result came back positive. And usually when you have a positive result, they will examine you right away to make sure. There was no follow-up test after my positive test. It was simple isolation and they put you on a protocol. And that’s the part that pissed me off a bit. I had to find a way to get home from Sacramento, on my own. They did not allow anyone to travel with me, without security, without anything … I had to isolate my children for the moment … It was just a big inconvenience. That was the anger part. “

(Later in his press conference, he praised NBA protocols and clarified that he was simply upset with the way the process played out in Sacramento.)

The Lakers star said he was confident his positive was false all the time.

“I knew they were going to give me the go-ahead, because I never, ever felt sick at all. And I know you can be asymptomatic. But, if what I had was a positive COVID test, what are we doing? What are you talking about? I just thought it was very badly handled. “

LeBron was then asked about reports that the league will soon require daily testing for players not receiving a booster, and whether this incident has caused him to reconsider protocols. He declined to broach the booster shot.

“No. We’ve all been doing exactly what the protocols told us to do and taking tests and things of that nature. It’s unfortunate when you get a false positive and they isolate you. That’s the unfortunate part, but we’ll see what happens. “

In other news, James had 23 points on 9 of 23 shooting and had 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. He said he was “pretty bad” on defense in the fourth quarter.