It is not that everything is a haven of peace, it is far from being a situation similar to that, but the Lakers have managed that a simple victory at home on a Sunday night, dressed in their classic white clothing, serves to lower the level tensile. On various fronts. The main one, with the fans who have already had to suffer several strong blows so far this season, with a defeat against the Kings who could not be beaten in three overtime periods. Also in relation to the job security of his coach, Frank Vogel, who any other bump can definitely take ahead. And, in the specific case of facing the Pistons, going back a few days in time and verifying that the huge bite between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James, caused by a slap from the second and a furious reaction from the first, is a thing of the past. With all this, the Angelenos went to sleep soundly after the tension that this appointment had generated. It was win or win and do it smoothly.

Even though that him marker closed with the tight 110-106, there was not at any moment of the last quarter a point in which the Lakers saw the possibility of winning threatened.

It was more the memory of Stewart going after James in the Detroit game like a fighting bull after the assault than what happened last night. There was no friction between the two. Fruit of expectation, nothing to see. In fact, the most difficult triple that LeBron scored, playing with balance to catch the ball in the corner and not to go off the band, was punctuated by the young Pistons center but removing his hand quickly to not grant him the additional. Not even in those did they want to meet. It was a day to change and the Lakers hit the scoreboard in the third period, which is usually given so badly that it placed them in their day as the worst quarter in the entire League. Placid closing to reduce the level of tension that was proposed in a night that, after the result, slightly changes the tendency of those in Los Angeles to face a new week.

James was the best of the night with his 33 points. Westbrook (25) and Davis (24) supported him with success, since the three exceeded 50% in shots. The star trio of the Lakers took a step forward and with it they return to balance the balance in the classification: 11-11.

After the first half even, a second half was reached, which was no longer equal. In those moments in which the aforementioned triple from LeBron arrived, the streak occurred, also with a good ball hanging from Davis or a triple from Westbrook, in which the Lakers were given to escape by almost twenty points. Cunningham’s efforts, well on that stretch, and a couple of isolated shots from Lyles and Grant served to lower the gap a bit into the decisive quarter, but little else. On the day that they recovered another cash, Reaves, the locals perfectly endured the Pistons’ fight or die moment and held until Horton-Tucker definitively secured the victory with a free throw in the last second.