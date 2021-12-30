Something big is brewing in Tennessee and a league legend also seems to perceive it, such as Lebron James. After what Los angeles lakers suffered a new and painful setback, preventing them from adding consecutive wins that restore hope, the star of the team did not hesitate to send a message to his teammates, lamenting absurd and frequent turnovers, but also wanted to give credit for the result to good work of Ja morant. The basis of Memphis Grizzlies He is one of the great stars of the present and the future of the NBA, something that is evident in the words of James for ESPN.

“When he is inspired by the launch, he is a fearsome man. He is a very athletic and fast player, capable of scoring from all positions. If he is at his highest level it is impossible to do, he has you at his entire disposal,” said a Lebron James that he put the team on his back and returned to sign a memorable performance, equaling his maximum of 3s scored in a game, with eight. He speaks very badly of the team that when he scores more than 30 points, something that has happened in six games, the Lakers have lost in five of them. Lebron is clear about what to blame for these defeats and it can be interpreted as a message to Russell Westbrook, although he himself did not manage the final possessions well.

LeBron crazy game, Lakers lose. This is a scheduled tweet. 37 pts

13 REB

7 AST

8 3PT (ties career high) The Lakers are 1-5 in their last 6 games, all with LeBron scoring 30+ points. pic.twitter.com/ZeHmZVwPHs – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 30, 2021

Ja Morant signed the third game of his career with more than 40 points scored

“We are losing silly balls in which we are not looking for anything especially, we are not pressured and we simply make bad passes. Those situations are what generate many problems for us,” said a man who may have handed over the witness to Ja morant and vouch for its tremendous performance with these words. The player of Memphis Grizzlies He has added the third game of his career scoring more than 40 points, being the one that he has achieved the most times in the history of the franchise. Those from Tennessee continue to climb positions in the classification and looking from you to you to the best, without it being unreasonable for them to fight for the ring.