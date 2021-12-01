12/01/2021 at 04:03 CET

. / Los Angeles

Los angeles lakers they announced this Tuesday that LeBron James has entered the coronavirus protocol and will be low tonight in the game of the purple and gold against the Sacramento Kings. For now, no more information about James’s situation has been released, although most likely you will miss several encounters by the rules of the coronavirus protocol in the NBA.

James, who will turn 37 on December 30, confirmed in late September that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “I was very skeptical (about the vaccine), but I did my research (…), it seemed to me that it was the best not only for me but for my family and my friends, and that is why I decided to do it,” he said in the Lakers day to present the new season. However, James avoided criticizing or giving advice to those in the NBA who have not yet received the puncture. “We talk about the bodies of each one. It is not something political, racism, police brutality or things of that nature,” he argued when asked whether a figure of his importance should step forward to encourage the rest of the group. the league to get vaccinated.

LeBron’s entry into the coronavirus protocol joins a rather rocky start to the season for “King James.” James he has missed ten games due to various physical problems and was suspended for an off-court match after being sent off for hitting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face.

In the eleven games he has played so far, he has achieved 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on average per game. The absence of James does not help some Lakers who have not started the course on the right foot and who are seventh in the Western Conference (11-11). The Angelina franchise bet for the 2020-2021 season on a risky and very veteran project that has united LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in the same squad.