Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James complimented Ja Morant’s incredible chasedown block that aided their win.

In their marvelous 127-119 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies brought the heat to LA, pushing the Lakers to perfectly execute on every shot.

And even on perfectly-executed shots, the Grizzlies had an answer – especially with Ja Morant’s jaw-dropping two-handed block that prevented what should have been an easy layup.

Nothing was easy when facing Morant, who finished the night with four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block, three turns and 16 points overall.

Here is what LeBron James had to say about Morant’s chasedown block, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“Obviously, it starts with timing and also just stalking your prey,” said LeBron James, who had the most significant chase-down block in league history in the closing minutes of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. “And that’s exactly what Ja was doing that whole play, and I saw it happening.

“Didn’t know he was going to do it in that fashion, but he got rockets in his calf muscles, and it was a spectacular play. It was a great play. Say hello. “

LeBron James bows to blocking king Ja Morant after incredible two-handed block

Ranked fourth in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies enter mid-January with a 28-14 record, giving them an early lead as winners of the Southwest Division.

Morant has been out for a significant chunk of the season with a knee sprain, and soreness in his left thigh prevented him from contributing to the team’s win over the Clippers on Jan. 8. By the next day, the third-year point guard was ready for action, stealing the ball back from Avery Bradley as he charged to the opposing basket.

“That’s probably the best block I’ve ever seen live,” Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “Probably the best block I’ve ever seen, period. That was crazy. “

“I just got back and made an incredible play,” Morant said of his highlight-reel moment. “I was just trying to gather the ball. Most of the time on a break like that, if you block it, they might have a player trailing to get the ball and lay it up. It worked out perfect for me. Now I’m probably all over the internet for it. “

On Jan. 11, Morant will be squared up in a match he’s yet to face in his young NBA career as he faces Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson for the first time ever.

the game missed klay 🙌🏽🙌🏽 welcome back 💪🏽 – Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 10, 2022

Morant couldn’t be more ready to welcome him back.