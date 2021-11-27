INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 24: LeBron James # 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 24, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons / .) (Photo by Andy Lyons / .)

Following his first game back from a suspension, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been hit with a fine from the NBA for an “obscene gesture.”

After a suspension for a notable altercation that involved LeBron James and Isiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons, James was able to return to action for the Los Angeles Lakers when they beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for James and the Lakers, their star is once again the focal point of some more criticism after an “obscene gesture” and a bit of postgame profanity during a media availability following the win.

According to a statement from the NBA’s PR twitter account, James has been fined $ 15,000 for a gesture that occurred with a little over a minute on the clock in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win Wednesday.

The gesture in question is a fairly obvious reference to Sam Cassell’s famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) celebration. But even though the NBA once allowed this sort of celebration, the folks who run the league are apparently not interested in having this sort of celebration any longer.

LeBron James has been fined $ 15K for making an obscene gesture during the Lakers' last game. He was also given a warning for using profane language in postgame media availability.

The fine that James has been hit with is inconsequential for someone with his wealth.

As one of the highest paid NBA stars of all time who has made an abundance of money thanks to his sponsorship deals over the years, there’s almost no way that James is sweating having to pay a $ 15,000 fine.

The NBA has fined LeBron James $ 15,000 for his Sam Cassell celebration on a clutch 3-pointer in Lakers' win over Indiana.

Still, the fine probably sends a message that the NBA is paying pretty close attention to James’ actions. James has drawn plenty of scrutiny following the incident with Stewart. It doesn’t look like that scrutiny is going away any time soon.