Words run out to define what you’re doing Lebron James this season, further expanding his legend and proving that the impossible can come true with a perfect mix of talent and hard work. Twisting the loop when it comes to self-improvement, the star of Los angeles lakers is assuming much more prominence than expected at this point in the year, as shown NBA statistics, in order to prevent the team from sinking irretrievably, and without qualms to even play as a starting center due to casualties. He does not evade responsibilities and against the Houston Rockets he offered a few last minutes that confirm his candidacy for best player in history. Talk about it on ESPN.

“I never played center, not even when I was a kid, but I am proud to have developed the ability to compete in all positions. I have tried to influence every play, to rebound and make it difficult for them to score on the paint, while offensively I think I’m in a great moment, “said a Lebron who got on very well with Russell Westbrook in the final stretch of the game, loading the area with changes in blocks that would level the ground so that he could score , and good passes from the wayward base. He added a new triple-double to his private account and records some staggering numbers considering that he is about to turn 37 years old.

NBA stat clubs LeBron James is a sole member of: 27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/9000/9000 club

31000/9000/9000 club

32000/9000/9000 club

33000/9000/9000 club

34000/9000/9000 club

35000/9000/9000 club

36000/9000/9000 club pic.twitter.com/1oDo0hM0Gg – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2021

Lebron James has five triple-doubles since he turned 35

So much so that Lebron James he is the only player in history to collect astonishing data, such as more than 36,000 points, 9,000 assists and 9,000 rebounds. As if this were not enough, his commitment to Los angeles lakers It is made clear by memorable performances just when things are getting tough for the team. This is attested by the fact of averaging 34.4 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 58.2% shooting from the field, in the last five games. If things don’t go well for the Los Angeles franchise, it won’t be the fault of this player, who defies the laws of nature and logic to establish himself as a living legend.