12/26/2021 at 06:49 CET

James harden achieved a triple-double and Brooklyn nets resisted the onslaught of Lebron James in the last quarter of the game, to prevail against Los angeles lakers 115-122, this Sunday in the NBA.

Harden scored 36 points, distributed 10 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. to credit a triple-double, he also stole a ball and placed three blocks in 39 minutes of action.

Mills was a key factor in stopping the pressure that the Lakers knew how to place on the Nets in the various sections of the match, mainly with his three-point shots, from where managed to score eight of the 13 attempts he took in the match, to conclude with 34 points.

The Lakers again saw their star, James, show his potential when the team needed him. The veteran, four-time NBA MVP, scored 39 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter., with nine rebounds and seven assists to be the benchmark in attack for the Los Angeles team.

Malik Monk scored 20 and Carmelo Anthony 17, to be part of an attack that also featured a triple-double from Russell Westbrook, who finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Nets impose their style

The Nets based their attack from the first moment in the movement of the ball and in the effectiveness of his long distance shot, counting on Patty Mills as their main man in the first 12 minutes of the game, scoring 13 points.

Harden, was in charge of being the distribution point in that first room, granting three of the nine assists they recorded to take a 15-point lead (23-38).

The Lakers approach the hand of LeBron

In the first two minutes of the second quarter, the Lakers made a 9-2 run, led by five points from Malik Monk and doubles by James and Wetsbrook, to place the game by a difference of eight points (32-40).

After this effective attack, Harden again took the reins of the group, reorganizing the game to keep the game with an advantage between eight and 11 points.

Harden used his wiles and hit a triple, while taking a personal foul from Darren Collison, which brought him to the line, but missed the free throw, which James used to attack in the paint and take the free, scoring one of two shots, but Despite this, the Nets could not add and Wetsbrook closed the actions by scoring two free throws., concluding the first half 62-66, with an advantage for those of Brooklyn.

Harden and Mills destroy the Lakers

Mills was once again an offensive catalyst at this time of the game, awarding six assists and scoring two of four three-point shots they connected, in seven attempts, while Harden again led the team in scoring with nine points.

A better defended James, yesHe could only score four points and none of the other players scored more than the five goals scored by Anthony, being outscored 20-36, falling at a disadvantage of 20 units (102-82).

James’ last gasp

In the first five minutes of the final quarter, with a James’ work more focused on distribution, the Lakers scored a 19-5 run, which returned them to the game, getting closer on the scoreboard (101-107).

In these five minutes, James scored a three-point shot and dished out four assistsHis main allies being Monk, with eight points, including two three-point shots, Anthony with four units, as did Talen Horton-Tucker.

Both teams remained in a strong exchange, until Mills hit a three-point shot that gave him a five-point lead (110-115) over the Lakers, with 1:34 remaining to finish the game, but again the figure of James appeared, who hit a three-point throw and then marked the assist to Monk, who scored a layup, tying the game (115-115), with 45 seconds remaining to complete the actions.

After a time requested by the Nets, center Nic Claxto took a pass from Harden in the air, dunking the ball and receiving the foul from James, completing the three-point play from the free throws, for give Brooklyn the lead (118-115), which they would extend with four free throws by Harden.

Absence of stars

The Nets achieved the victory (115-122) despite the absence of Kevin Durant, who is in NBA covid protocol, while the Lakers continue to show trouble winning without Anthony Davis, off with a sprained left knee. .

