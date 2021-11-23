11/23/2021 at 04:16 CET

The star forward LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, suffered his first suspension of a game since he came to the NBA for hitting Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face “recklessly”, the NBA announced. It is the first suspension in the 19-year career of James, who has won four NBA titles with three different teams (Miami, Cleveland and Lakers). Stewart has also been suspended for two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James.

The Lakers star will serve the suspension imposed tomorrow, Tuesday, when the Lakers visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Stewart will miss the Pistons’ home game against Miami Heat on Tuesday and the one scheduled for Wednesday, in Milwaukee, against reigning league champions, the Bucks. James will stop receiving a salary of 252,000 euros ($ 284,000), while Stewart will be left without 40,000 euros ($ 45,000).

The incident occurred in the third period when James and Stewart were fighting for position during a free throw. Their arms seemed to entwine and James swung his elbow, hitting Stewart, who quickly had blood running above his eye. Cooler heads seemed to prevail, for a moment. Stewart was led away from where the contact occurred by teammates and coaches, though he seemed to get more enraged along the way. Then he tried to back away and run towards James. Several people again blocked his path and made sure the incident did not escalate. Stewart received two technical fouls, James a flagrant 2 foul, and both players were sent off.

The Lakers and Pistons will meet again on Sunday, but they will do so at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.