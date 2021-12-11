In this article we will be seeing the passionate version from Lebron James from Stephen Curry breaking the record of Ray allen on the NBA.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is about to break Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s NBA record on 3s. His biggest rival, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who won two titles with Allen, is eager to see him.

Curry drilled six 3s against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, bringing his career total (regular season) to 2,964, 10 less than Allen’s record.

When asked about his thoughts on Curry’s impending milestone after the Lakers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, James showered the Warriors point guard with praise. He said the fact that he even thought Curry could break Allen’s record against Portland exemplifies Steph’s unmatched greatness from downtown.

“First of all, the fact that the other night when they played, we were really tracking to see if he could make 16 3-pointers, it just lets you know how amazing he is,” LeBron said. “If there’s one player in NBA history who can make 16 3-pointers, it’s Steph Curry. I’m literally sitting there doing the math in my head. I’m like ’16. Well, I know you’ve done 12 multiple times. Well, if there is anyone who can do it, it will be him. ‘ That just lets you know how amazing it is. “

LeBron was asked if a particular shot from Steph occurred to him and, while sitting in the Thunder’s press room, he brought up Curry’s legendary double-blast dagger from 2016.

“Second, the only thing that comes to mind… is really the photo he took here (in OKC). He stopped from 38, 39, 40 feet and drained that thing. And obviously, we had so many great battles. He hit so many big shots and baskets against us. Obviously, he has been phenomenal throughout his career. “

Any lingering tension from the four straight NBA Finals matchups between James and Curry has seemingly faded in recent years. At the 2021 All-Star Game, James was so enthusiastic about Curry that it sparked speculation that he was recruiting him for the Lakers.

“More importantly, just a great guy,” added LeBron. “I wish I could be there to congratulate him. I’ll be one of the guys in our league to congratulate him socially… Listen, I know Ray, I know the work he put into it. And if there’s one guy you have to pass up your record to, it’s Steph, I know Ray is definitely grateful that he’s such a guy. A pretty good achievement. “

The Lakers star then (accidentally?) Referenced his old Nike catchphrase when praising Curry.

“You can’t even curse it, because it’s going to happen. It may not happen tomorrow … But it will. We are all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and how he has changed the game. He is a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player. “

All eyes, including LeBron’s, will be on Curry when the Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at the Chase Center. Curry has 22 (!) Career games in which he has made 10 or more triples.